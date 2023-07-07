News & Perspective
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Uncertain Benefit of Regional Nodal Irradiation in Low-Risk Breast Cancer

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      July 07, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Regional nodal irradiation (RNI) following surgery did not improve invasive disease-free survival in patients with breast cancer at low risk for recurrence, raising questions about the role of RNI in this population.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This secondary analysis of the SWOG S1007 RxPONDER trial included 4871 women with HR-positive, ERBB2-negative breast cancer, 1-3 positive axillary nodes, and a recurrence risk score of no more than 25 out of 100.

      • The initial SWOG S1007 RxPONDER trial randomly assigned women to endocrine therapy alone or chemotherapy then endocrine therapy following surgery with sentinel-node biopsy or axillary lymph-node dissection.

      • The secondary analysis assessed locoregional recurrence (LRR) rates with and without RNI over a median follow-up of 6.1 years.

      • Among nearly 4000 patients who received radiotherapy, 2274 received RNI.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • At 5 years, the cumulative incidence of LRR was 0.85% among women who had breast-conserving surgery plus radiotherapy with RNI; 0.55% after breast-conserving surgery with radiotherapy without RNI; 0.11% after mastectomy followed by radiotherapy; and 1.7% after mastectomy without radiotherapy.

      • Similar low recurrence rates were observed among women who omitted chemotherapy and received endocrine therapy alone.

      • Invasive disease-free survival did not differ by RNI receipt (premenopausal hazard ratio [HR], 1.03; P = .87; postmenopausal HR, 0.85; P = .16).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The incidence of locoregional recurrence observed in this study was reassuringly low" and "disease-free survival was not associated with RNI receipt," even among women who did not get chemotherapy, the authors conclude. The results inform risk/benefit discussions about RNI, particularly that "omission of chemotherapy is not itself an independent indication for RNI."

      SOURCE:

      The work was led by Reshma Jagsi, MD, DPhil, of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, and published July 6 in JAMA Oncology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      As an observational study, confounding by indication is likely and thus limits the ability to estimate treatment effects. Follow-up was relatively short.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The work was funded by the National Cancer Institute and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Investigators reported ties to Merck, Eisai, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and other companies.

