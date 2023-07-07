Higher Alcohol Consumption Linked to Early-Onset CRC

TOPLINE:

Higher levels of alcohol consumption appear to increase an individual's risk of early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), particularly distal colon and rectal cancers, according to a population-based study from Korea.

METHODOLOGY:

The investigators retrospectively compared average daily alcohol consumption with early-onset CRC risk among nearly 5.7 million adults younger than 50 years, using data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service.

Alcohol consumption levels were defined as nondrinker, light (<10 g/d or <0.7 US drinks/d), moderate (10–30 g/d for men, 10–20 g/d for women), and heavy (≥30 g/d or ≥2.1 drinks/d for men, ≥20 g/d or ≥1.4 drinks/d for women).

The primary outcome was incidence of early-onset CRC diagnosed before age 50. Models were adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, exercise, and income, as well as for comorbidities.

TAKEAWAY:

Overall, 8314 incident early-onset CRC cases occurred during the mean follow-up period of 7.4 years.

Compared with light drinking, moderate and heavy drinking were associated with a significantly elevated risk of early-onset CRC (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.09 and 1.20, respectively); by sex, significant associations were found only among men.

Among men, heavy drinking vs light drinking was associated with a 26% increased risk of distal colon cancer, a 17% higher risk of rectal cancer, and a 29% higher risk of unspecified colon cancer (but not proximal colon cancer).

Among women, moderate drinking was associated with a 47% increased risk of distal colon cancer. Among nondrinkers, there was a 14% reduced risk of rectal cancer compared with light drinkers.

IN PRACTICE:

"This population-based study provides evidence that higher levels of alcohol consumption may increase the risk of early-onset CRC," the investigators concluded. "[E]ffective interventions are required to discourage alcohol consumption among young people and to tailor CRC screening approaches for high-risk individuals."

SOURCE:

The study was led by researchers at Seoul National University, South Korea. It was published online June 14 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

LIMITATIONS:

Study limitations include self-reported alcohol consumption. Data were missing for a higher number of male participants and younger participants, and there was a potential problem related to multiple comparisons and confounders. Only Korean individuals were included in the study, so larger studies involving various races are needed.

DISCLOSURES:

Funding was provided by grants from the Korea Health Technology R&D Project and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Republic of Korea. No potential conflicts of interest were reported.

