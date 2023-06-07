News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, July 7, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Achalasia Tied to Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Other Allergic Disorders

      Megan Brooks

      July 06, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      The risk for allergic disorders, especially eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), is significantly higher in people with achalasia, suggesting the need for an EoE evaluation before embarking on invasive achalasia treatment, researchers say.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • ICD codes were used to identify patients with achalasia and allergic disorders from the Utah Population Database.

      • Among 844 patients with achalasia (mean age at diagnosis, 58 years; 55% women), 402 patients (48%) had one or more allergic disorders.

      • The relative risk (RR) for allergic disorders in patients with achalasia compared with a matched population was calculated, with subanalyses for patients age 40 years and younger and 41 and older.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of patients with achalasia, 55 (6.5%) had EoE (vs 1.67 expected EoE cases), for a relative risk of 32.9 (95% CI, 24.8 - 42.8; P < .001).

      • In 208 patients with achalasia age 40 and younger, the RR for EoE was 69.6 (95% CI, 46.6 - 100.0; P < .001).

      • The RR for other allergic disorders — dermatitis, allergic rhinitis/conjunctivitis, hives/urticaria, and anaphylaxis — was also significantly increased (all greater than threefold above population rates).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Since there are well documented cases of achalasia-like esophageal motility abnormalities resolving with EoE treatments, it seems prudent to evaluate achalasia patients carefully for EoE and, if found, to treat it before embarking on definitive achalasia therapies," the researchers write.

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Chanakyaram A. Reddy, MD, with the Center for Esophageal Diseases at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. It was published online June 28 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The study was supported by the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Diagnoses were based on ICD codes, which can be inaccurate. The study population was primarily of European ancestry; therefore, the results may not apply to all racial or ethnic groups. The study demonstrated strong associations but does not establish cause and effect.

      DISCLOSURES:

      No conflicts of interest were reported.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.