News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, July 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves First Leadless Dual-Chamber Pacing System

      Megan Brooks

      July 05, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved "the world's first" leadless dual-chamber pacing system, one based in part on an already-approved leadless single-chamber device, Abbott has announced.

      The company's AVEIR DR leadless pacing system consists of two percutaneously implanted devices, the single-chamber AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker, implanted within the right ventricle, and the novel AVEIR AR single-chamber pacemaker for implantation in the right atrium.

      The AVEIR DR system relies on proprietary wireless technology to provide bi-directional, beat-to-beat communication between its two components to achieve dual-chamber synchronization, the company stated in a press release on the approval.

      The system also provides real-time pacing analysis, Abbott said, allowing clinicians to assess proper device placement during the procedure and before implantation. The system is designed to be easily removed if the patient's pacing needs evolve or its battery needs replacing.

      Experienced operators achieved a 98% implantation success rate using the AVIER DR system in a 300-patient study conducted at 55 sites in Canada, Europe, and the United States, as reported previously by theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology. In that study, 63% of the patients had sinus-node dysfunction and 33% had AV block as their primary dual-chamber pacing indication.

      The system exceeded its predefined safety and performance goals, providing AV-synchronous pacing in 97% of patients for at least 3 months, it was reported in May at the Heart Rhythm Society 2023 Scientific Sessions and in a simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.

      "Modern medicine has been filled with technological achievements that fundamentally changed how doctors approach patient care, and now we can officially add dual chamber leadless pacing to that list of achievements," co-author Vivek Reddy, MD, director of cardiac arrhythmia services for Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai Health System, New York City, said in the press release.

      For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, join us on Twitter and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.