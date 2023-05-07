News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, July 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Cardiorespiratory Fitness Linked to Cancer Risk, Mortality?

      Megan Brooks

      July 05, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) may offer protection from colon and lung cancer and from lung and prostate cancer mortality among men, a large Swedish cohort study suggests.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • A prospective cohort study included 177,709 Swedish men (mean age, 42; mean body mass index [BMI], 26 kg/m²) who completed an occupational health profile assessment and were followed for a mean of 9.6 years.

      • CRF was assessed by determining maximal oxygen consumption during an aerobic fitness test, known as a submaximal Åstrand cycle ergometer test.

      • Participants reported physical activity habits, lifestyle, and perceived health.

      • Data on prostate, colon, and lung cancer incidence and mortality were derived from national registers.

      • Outcomes from three higher CRF groups (low, >25–35; moderate, >35–45; high, >45 mL/min/kg) were compared with those from the very low CRF group (25 mL/min/kg or less). Models were adjusted for various factors, including age, BMI, education, dietary habits, comorbidity, and smoking.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • During follow-up, investigators identified 1918 prostate, 499 colon, and 283 lung cancer cases as well as 141 prostate, 207 lung, and 152 colon cancer deaths.

      • In the fully adjusted model, higher CRF levels were associated with a significantly lower risk for colon cancer (hazard ratio [HR], 0.72 for moderate; HR, 0.63 for high).

      • In this model, higher CRF was also associated with a lower risk of death from prostate cancer (HR, 0.67 for low; HR, 0.57 for moderate; HR, 0.29 for high).

      • For lung cancer mortality, only high CRF was associated with a significantly lower risk of death (HR, 0.41).

      • An association between CRF and lung cancer incidence (HR, 0.99) and death (HR, 0.99) was only evident among adults aged 60 and older.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The clinical implications of these findings further emphasize the importance of CRF for possibly reducing cancer incidence and mortality," the authors conclude. "It is important for the general public to understand that higher-intensity [physical activity] has greater effects on CRF and is likely to be more protective against the risk of developing and dying from certain cancers."

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Elin Ekblom-Bak, PhD, from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, Stockholm. It was published online June 29 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study was limited by voluntary participation, inclusion of only employed individuals, and estimations of CRF via submaximal tests. Data on smoking status were not optimal and there was a small number of cancer cases and deaths.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Funding was provided by the Swedish Cancer Society. The authors have reported no conflicts of interest.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.