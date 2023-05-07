TOPLINE:

Removal of formaldehyde and its releasers from US personal care products in 2012 have resulted in changes in positive patch tests results, supporting the need to update patch test series.

METHODOLOGY:

Positive patch test (PPT) results to preservatives, fragrances, and acrylates in personal care products (PCPs) that are common causes of allergic contact dermatitis were collected from 1839 patients at a tertiary referral dermatitis clinic and analyzed.

Patients with occupational exposure to biocides were excluded from the preservative analysis; patients with possible occupational exposure to acrylates were excluded from acrylate analysis.

The prevalence of PPT results from 2002-2012 were compared to those from 2016-2021, with a 4-year washout period between the groups to allow for product removal from the retail market.

Chi-squared analysis and Fisher's exact test were used to compare PPT results between the time periods.

TAKEAWAY:

The prevalence of PPTs to formaldehyde (likely due to non-PCP sensitizers) and to toluenesulfonamide formaldehyde showed little change between the two periods, but in the later period, there were significant decreases in the prevalence of PPT results for all formaldehyde releasers (P < .001), quaternium-15 (P < .001), and bronopol (P = .03), compared with the earlier period (2002-2012).

In the later period, all fragrances trended toward higher prevalence of PPTs, with statistically significant increases in positive results to fragrance mix I (P < .001), propolis (P < .001), and cinnamic aldehyde (P = .003).

There was also a trend toward higher PPTs to all acrylates, which replaced formaldehyde resin in many nail polishes, with statistically significant changes for ethyl acrylate (P = .0317) and methyl methacrylate (P =.008).

Methylisothiazolinone/methylchloroisothiazolinone (MI/MCI) PPT prevalence increased in the second time period (P = .01).

IN PRACTICE:

"These findings support the recommendation that patch test series should be updated to include more current common allergens," the authors write.

SOURCE:

The study, led by Kelly B. Scarberry, MD, dermatology resident at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

LIMITATIONS:

Participants were referred to an academic clinic and may not represent the general population.

DISCLOSURES:

The authors declared no relevant financial interests. The study received no funding.

