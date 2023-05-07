News & Perspective
      A Mild Fever May Clear Infection Faster

      By Medscape Staff

      July 05, 2023

      It may be better to let a mild fever run its course instead of automatically reaching for medication, according to research conducted by the University of Alberta in Canada.

      What to know:

      • A moderate fever is usually self-resolving, meaning that the body can both induce it and shut it down naturally without medication.

      • Natural fever offers an integrative response by your body that not only activates defenses against infection, but also helps control inflammation and repair damaged tissue.

      • Research conducted on fish shows that fever may clear infection in about 7 days — half the time it took for those not allowed to exert fever, shutting down inflammation and repairing injured tissue.

      • Since the mechanisms driving and sustaining fever are shared among animals, it is reasonable to expect similar benefits take place among humans.

      • Every animal has a similar biological response to infection, but treating it with over-the-counter fever medications keeps your body from experiencing some of the benefits of a natural response.

      This is a summary of the article, "Fever integrates antimicrobial defences, inflammation control, and tissue repair in a cold-blooded vertebrate" in eLife Sciences in February 2023. The full article can be found on elifesciences.org .

