A Mild Fever May Clear Infection Faster

It may be better to let a mild fever run its course instead of automatically reaching for medication, according to research conducted by the University of Alberta in Canada.

What to know:

A moderate fever is usually self-resolving, meaning that the body can both induce it and shut it down naturally without medication.

Natural fever offers an integrative response by your body that not only activates defenses against infection, but also helps control inflammation and repair damaged tissue.

Research conducted on fish shows that fever may clear infection in about 7 days — half the time it took for those not allowed to exert fever, shutting down inflammation and repairing injured tissue.

Since the mechanisms driving and sustaining fever are shared among animals , it is reasonable to expect similar benefits take place among humans.

Every animal has a similar biological response to infection, but treating it with over-the-counter fever medications keeps your body from experiencing some of the benefits of a natural response.

