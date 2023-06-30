News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, June 30, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Liver Fibrosis Tied to Cognitive Decline, Brain Shrinkage

      Megan Brooks

      June 30, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Advanced liver fibrosis may contribute to cognitive decline and brain atrophy, mediated in part by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of systemic inflammation.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Cross-sectional associations between liver fibrosis (measured by Fib-4 score), cognitive function, and regional grey matter volume (GMV), adjusting for multiple covariates, were examined.

      • A post-hoc preliminary analysis investigated CRP's mediating effect.

      • Data from up to 447,626 UK Biobank participants aged 37 and older were analyzed.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Significant associations were observed between liver fibrosis and cognitive performance across different metrics including reasoning, memory, executive function, and processing speed.

      • Liver fibrosis correlated significantly with reduced regional GMV, primarily in the hippocampus, thalamus, ventral striatum, parahippocampal gyrus, brain stem, and cerebellum.

      • CRP levels were significantly higher in adults with advanced liver fibrosis, indicating elevated systemic inflammation.

      • Serum CRP significantly mediated the effect of liver fibrosis on most cognitive measures and regional GMVs in the hippocampus and brain stem.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Early surveillance and prevention of liver diseases may reduce cognitive decline and brain GMV loss," the authors write in a press release.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was led by Rongtao Jiang, PhD, with Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. It was published online June 23 in eBioMedicine. The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The cross-sectional study design in adults of mostly European ancestry, and reliance on the Fib-4 score, which is less accurate than liver biopsy and has low sensitivity in assessing hepatic fibrosis.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors have reported no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.