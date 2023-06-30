Survodutide Impresses in Phase 2 Weight-Loss Trial

SAN DIEGO – Survodutide, a dual glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucagon receptor agonist, led to "striking" weight loss in a phase 2 dosing trial in people with overweight/ obesity but without type 2 diabetes.

Close to 40% of people who were taking the highest dose lost 20% or more of their starting weight at 46 weeks, Carel Le Roux, MBChB, PhD, reported at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma are developing survodutide (formerly BI 456906) to treat obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a company press release.

Glucagon receptor agonism increases energy expenditure, and GLP-1 receptor agonism inhibits appetite, both part of the mechanism of action, Le Roux, a professor at University College in Dublin, Ireland, explained.

The trial showed a "striking" and clear dose-response in terms of weight loss, with no new unexpected safety signals, he reported.

Invited to comment, session moderator Elisabetta Patorno, MD, DrPH, noted that "Obesity is one of the main risk factors for [type 2] diabetes."

"It's very stimulating to see this new medication class make such a big impact on weight loss in such a short amount of time," Patorno, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, told Medscape Medical News. However, whether the weight loss can be maintained over time remains to be determined in further research, she said.

Head-to-head weight-loss studies of the dual agonist survodutide versus the mono GLP-1 agonist semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Novo Nordisk) have not been conducted, Le Roux told Medscape Medical News during a press briefing.

"What we don't know is if somebody doesn't respond to [weight-loss drug] product A, will they respond to product B?" he said. Because survodutide acts on two types of receptors, "you could argue that you would not only increase the absolute amount of weight but you might also increase the number of patients who would respond, but that's theoretical at the moment," he explained.

Close to 400 Patients, Five Doses, 46-Week Endpoint

The researchers randomized 387 adults aged 18 to 75 who had a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 27 kg/m2 (overweight or obesity) without type 2 diabetes at sites in North America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, and Asia.

On average, patients were 49 years old with a body weight of 106 kg (234 lb) and a BMI of 37 kg/m2, and 68% were women.

They were randomized to receive a planned weekly subcutaneous maintenance survodutide dose of 0.6 mg (76 patients), 2.4 mg (78 patients), 3.6 mg (76 patients), or 4.8 mg (76 patients), or placebo (77 patients).

The dose was escalated rapidly (monthly) during a 20-week dose-escalation phase, followed by a 26-week maintenance phase.

Patients who did not reach the planned dose remained on a lower dose during the maintenance phase.

In terms of actual treatment, during the maintenance phase, 76 patients were taking placebo, 88 patients were taking 0.6 mg survodutide, 92 were taking 2.4 mg survodutide, 71 were taking 3.6 mg survodutide, and 54 were taking 4.8 mg survodutide, all given as weekly subcutaneous injections.

Primary outcome was the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 46.

Secondary outcomes included the percentage of patients who reached a body weight reduction of ≥ 5%, ≥ 10%, and ≥ 15% from baseline to week 46.

Mean weight loss at 46 weeks in the planned treatment analysis (where some patients in each group were taking a lower than planned dose during maintenance) was 6.2% in the 0.6-mg survodutide group, 12.5% in the 2.4-mg group, 13.2% in the 3.6-mg group, 14.9% in the 4.8-mg group, and 2.8% in the placebo group.

Among participants who did reach and stay on their assigned dose during the maintenance phase, average weight loss was 6.8% in the 0.6-mg survodutide group,13.6% with 2.4 mg survodutide,16.7% with 3.6 mg survodutide, 18.6% with 4.8 mg survodutide, and 2.0% with placebo.

That is, patients reaching and staying on a weekly subcutaneous dose of 4.8 mg survodutide lost 18.6% of their body weight at 46 weeks, Le Roux emphasized.

In terms of secondary outcomes, in the group of patients with a planned weekly dose of 4.8 mg survodutide, 83%, 69%, and 55% attained weight loss of ≥ 5%, ≥ 10%, and ≥ 15% of their initial weight, respectively, at 46 weeks.

In the group of patients with an actual weekly dose of 4.8 mg survodutide, 98%, 82%, and 67% attained weight loss of ≥ 5%, ≥ 10%, and ≥ 15% of their initial weight, respectively, at 46 weeks.

Moreover, 33% of patients in the group with a planned weekly dose of 4.8 mg survodutide and 38% of patients with an actual weekly dose of 4.8 mg survodutide lost ≥ 20% of their baseline body weight by week 46.

Adverse events occurred in 91% of patients in the survodutide groups and 75% in the placebo group. The most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation, which were mostly mild to moderate and mainly occurred during dose escalation. These effects may potentially be mitigated by more gradual dose escalation, Le Roux said.

There were no unexpected safety or tolerability concerns, and no serious drug-related adverse events.

These "encouraging data" support further study of survodutide for weight loss in larger Phase 3 trials, Le Roux and colleagues conclude.

Survodutide Has FDA Fast Track Designation for NASH

Survodutide has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track Designation for adults with NASH. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in adults with NASH and stages F1/F2/F3 liver fibrosis, with trial completion expected in the last quarter of 2023.

The current trial was funded by Boehringer Ingelheim. Le Roux has reported being on an advisory panel for Boehringer Ingelheim and being on advisory panels and receiving research funding from multiple other pharmaceutical companies. Two study authors are Boehringer Ingelheim employees.

ADA 2023 Scientific Sessions. Abstract 51-OR. Presented on June 24, 2023.

For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.