News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, June 30, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Pulmonary Embolism Confers Higher Mortality Long Term

      Walter Alexander

      June 30, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Long-term mortality rates among individuals who have had a pulmonary embolism are significantly higher than rates in the general population.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers investigated long-term outcomes of patients with pulmonary embolism in a single-center registry.

      • They followed 896 patients for up to 14 years.

      • Data were from consecutive cases treated between May 2005 and  December 2017.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The total follow-up time was 3908 patient-years (median, 3.1 years).

      • One-year and five-year mortality rates were 19.7% (95% CI, 17.2% to 22.4%) and 37.1% (95% CI, 33.6% to 40.5%), respectively, for patients with pulmonary embolism.

      • The most frequent causes of death were cancer (28.5%), pulmonary embolism (19.4%), infections (13.9%), and cardiovascular events (11.6%).

      • Late mortality (>30 days) was more frequent than in the general population for patients with cancer (5-year standardized mortality ratio, 2.77; 95% CI, 2.41 – 3.16]) and for patients without cancer (1.80; 95% CI, 1.50 – 2.14), compared with expected rates.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The mortality risk of pulmonary embolism patients remained elevated compared to the general population throughout the follow-up period," stated Johannes Eckelt, Clinic of Cardiology and Pneumology, University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany.

      SOURCE:

      "Long-term Mortality in Pulmonary Embolism: Results in a Single-Center Registry," J. Eckelt, et al, was accepted for publication in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis I (2023)on May 31, 2003.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Owing to the single-center study design, selection bias cannot be excluded, limiting the generalizability of the study findings, the authors state.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.