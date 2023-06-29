News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 29, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Aspergillosis Status Affected by Nebulized Amphotericin B

      Walter Alexander

      June 29, 2023

      Topline:

      Nebulized amphotericin B does not improve exacerbation-free status at 1 year for patients with bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, though it may delay onset and incidence.

      Methodology:

      • Investigators searched PubMed and Embase databases for studies that included at least five patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis who were managed with nebulized amphotericin B.

      • They included five studies, two of which were randomized controlled trials (RCTs), and three were observational studies; there was a total of 188 patients.

      • The primary objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine the frequency of patients remaining exacerbation free 1 year after initiating treatment with nebulized amphotericin B.

      Takeaway:

      • From the studies (one observational, two RCTs; n = 84) with exacerbation data at 1 or 2 years, the pooled proportion of patients who remained exacerbation free with nebulized amphotericin B at 1 year was 76% (I2 = 64.6%).

      • The pooled difference in risk with the two RCTs that assessed exacerbation-free status at 1 year was 0.33 and was not significantly different between the nebulized amphotericin B and control arms, which received nebulized saline.

      • Two RCTs provided the time to first exacerbation, which was significantly longer with nebulized amphotericin B than with nebulized saline (337 vs 177 days; P = .004; I2 = 82%).

      • The proportion of patients who experienced two or more exacerbations was significantly lower with nebulized amphotericin B than with nebulized saline (9/33 [27.3%] vs 20/38 [52.6%]; P = .03).

      In Practice:

      “The time to first exacerbation was prolonged with NAB [nebulized amphotericin B]therapy and is an important indicator of effectiveness. Also, the proportion of subjects experiencing ≥2 exacerbation was also lesser with NAB than in the control,” concluded Valliappan Muthu, MD, and colleagues. However, "the ideal duration and optimal dose of LAMB for nebulization are unclear."

      Study Details

      "Nebulized Amphotericin B for Preventing Exacerbations in Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" was published online in Pulmonary Pharmacology and Therapeutics in May 2023.

      Limitations

      The current review is limited by the small number of included trials and may have a high risk of bias. Therefore, more evidence is required for the use of nebulized amphotericin B in routine care. The authors have disclosed no conflicts of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.