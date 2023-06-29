News & Perspective
    No Results

      Thursday, June 29, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      'Clown Therapy,' Humor May Help Ease Depression, Anxiety

      Pauline Anderson

      June 29, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A new review demonstrates the overall positive impact of humor therapy on depression and anxiety, which may help inform future research, policy, and practice.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Humor, a nonpharmacologic intervention promoting healing through things like funny movies and playful expression, helps people cope with stress, regulate emotions, and promote physical and mental health.

      • The review, which included 29 studies of humor interventions conducted in nine countries, had a total of 2964 participants with a depression or anxiety diagnosis or those facing stressful situations such as children undergoing surgery.

      • Researchers analyzed baseline measurements and statistical outcomes of studies that focused on different types of humor therapy. For example, showing comedy videos or movies; medical clowning that entertained children awaiting surgery with magic tricks or puppets; or laughter therapy such as laughter yoga that incorporates breathing, meditation, and relaxation.

      • All told, 26 studies were quantitative, one was qualitative, and two were mixed studies.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Most included studies found a significant positive impact of humor with various studies showing it improved depression and anxiety in such groups as elderly seniors in nursing homes and those with mental disorders.

      • Several studies showed medical clowning significantly relieved operation-related anxiety in children.

      • Laughter therapy, which along with laughter yoga might include music-related activities like chorusing and dancing, improved anxiety symptoms and depression in patients with cancer, those undergoing hemodialysis, immigrant women, nursing home residents, and other groups.

      • Some papers showed no significant effect of humor on depression or anxiety, although there was some suggestion the intervention period may have been too brief.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Humor therapy is increasingly recognized as a cost-effective, safe, and efficient intervention to enhance physical and mental health, as well as social well-being" the authors write. They added that humor interventions have no adverse effects and are easy to implement.

      SOURCE:

      The study was carried out by Xuefeng Sun, School of Nursing, Changchun University of Chinese Medicine, China, and colleagues. It was published June 21 in Brain and Behavior.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The studies used different forms of intervention, making it difficult to generalize the effects of humor therapy on patients with depression or anxiety. All included studies assessed the effects of depression and anxiety using scales that failed to achieve objective diagnostic results. The review included only one qualitative study.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received support from the Health Commission of Jilin Province. The authors declare no conflicts of interest.

