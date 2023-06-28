News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 29, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Systemic Sclerosis Without Skin Fibrosis Can Still Be Severe

      Lucy Hicks

      June 28, 2023

      Although less common than other subtypes of systemic sclerosis (SSc), systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma (ssSSc) makes up more than 8% of SSc cases and "should not be neglected," according to a new study.

      Dr Dinesh Khanna

      "There’s a perception that people with sine scleroderma — ie, no skin involvement — tend to have a much milder disease," Dinesh Khanna, MD, MSc, co-author of the study and the director of the University of Michigan Scleroderma Program in Ann Arbor, told Medscape Medical News.

      However, this study found that nearly 50% of patients with ssSSc had interstitial lung disease (ILD) and associated cutaneous findings in patients with ssSSc with internal organ dysfunction, particularly diastolic heart dysfunction.

      "The take-home message is that [ssSSc] is not that uncommon," he continued, "and more importantly for dermatologists, if they see somebody with sine scleroderma, they should not ignore the internal organ involvement that may be important and cause morbidity and mortality."

      The study, led by first author Alain Lescoat, MD, PhD, from Rennes University Hospital in France, was published online today in JAMA Dermatology.

      For the research, the investigators identified patients in the European Scleroderma Trials and Research (EUSTAR) database to compare skin manifestations and survival over time for ssSSc to the two other subtypes of SSc: diffuse cutaneous (dcSSc) and limited cutaneous (lcSSc). Of the more than 4200 patients included in the analysis, 8.8% (376) were classified as having ssSSc. These ssSSc patients were also compared with 708 patients with lcSSc and 708 patients with dcSSc.

      Patients with ssSSc had a lower prevalence of past or current digital ulcers and pitting scars, compared with patients with dcSSc or lcSSC. Nearly two-thirds (63.8%) of ssSSc patients had puffy fingers, compared with 82.4% of lcSSc and 87.6% of dcSSc patients. The prevalence of ILD was somewhat closer between ssSSc and lcSSc (49.8% and 57.1%; P = .03), while ILD was present in three-fourths of those with dcSSc (75%; P < .001).

      There were no significant differences in the prevalence of diastolic heart dysfunction (40%-45%) or scleroderma renal crisis (2%-5%) between the three disease subtypes. After up to 15 years of follow-up, survival was highest in patients with ssSSc (92.4%), compared with lcSSc (69.4%; P = .06) and dcSSc (55.5%; P < .001).

      Dr Avery LaChance

      "The study really underscores that even though there is a lower mortality rate [for ssSSc], there is still a high rate for internal findings of disease," said Avery LaChance, MD, MPH, the director of the Connective Tissue Diseases Clinic and assistant professor of dermatology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. She was not involved with the work.

      "Being able to diagnose and detect these patients with systemic sclerosis —whether or not they have cutaneous fibrosis associated with their disease — is really crucial, so we can get patients plugged into care on the sooner than later side and improve patient outcomes," she told Medscape.

      In addition to the 376 patients with consistent ssSSc, 184 patients who initially had no skin fibrosis went on to develop skin fibrosis. Most patients (n = 171) were then diagnosed with lcSSc, and 13 met the definition of dcSSc. The presence of anti–Scl-70 antibodies was the only independent factor associated with the onset of fibrosis (odds ratio (OR), 3.078; P = .02). Puffy fingers were not associated with the onset of fibrosis.

      Understanding this association between anti–Scl-70 positivity and developing skin fibrosis can help dermatologists target who to monitor more closely, LaChance said.

      The analysis also found that in patients with ssSSc, those with telangiectasia were nearly five times as likely to have diastolic heart dysfunction (OR, 4.78; P < .001). This indicates how skin manifestations can signal the onset of systemic disease manifestations, LaChance continued.

      "It's really crucial that we, as dermatologists, keep a high index of suspicion in our clinics for this entity (ssSSc), and really familiarize ourselves with all of the cutaneous manifestations of systemic sclerosis beyond just cutaneous sclerosis," she said, "because early diagnosis can expedite necessary workup and treatment for underlying systemic manifestations of disease, and doing so can really improve patient outcomes. It can literally be the difference between life and death for some patients."

      Khanna is a consultant to Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Horizon, and Prometheus. LaChance is a principal investigator for a research grant from Pfizer looking at the role of the JAK/STAT pathway in connective tissue disease.

      JAMA Dermatol. Published online June 28, 2023. Abstract

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.