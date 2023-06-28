News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Ventilatory Efficiency Impaired in Hypertension

      Pauline Anderson

      June 28, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with hypertension have elevated VE/VCO2 slope compared with age-matched normotensive controls, indicating ventilatory inefficiency during exercise. VE/VCO2 slopes may help identify increased cardiac risk in patients with hypertension, say the authors.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Ventilatory efficiency is assessed using the relationship between ventilation and carbon dioxide production (minute ventilation/volume of expired CO2 or VE/VCO2).

      • The VE/VCO2 slope is elevated in people with heart failure with preserved ejection, but it's unclear whether it's also elevated in people with primary hypertension.

      • The study included 55 patients with primary hypertension without heart failure and 24 participants with normal blood pressure who were matched for age, sex, body mass index, and cardiovascular fitness.

      • Participants completed ramped cardiovascular pulmonary exercise tests to peak oxygen consumption on a bike ergometer. VE/VCO2 slope was calculated throughout, and blood pressure was measured every 1 to 2 minutes.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • When grouped by a suggested slope classification, only 27.3% of participants with hypertension had a normal value (VE/VCO2 slope of 20–30), compared with 70.8% of normotensive individuals.

      • The VE/VCO2 slope was higher in the hypertensive group compared with the control group (31.8 vs 28.4; P = .002).

      • Peak breathing frequency was elevated in individuals with hypertension (34 vs 31 breaths/min; P = .048), but peak end tidal carbon dioxide was lower in patients with hypertension than in normotensive individuals, with no difference in peak end tidal oxygen.

      • As for subgroups, the VE/VCO2 slope was higher in untreated and treated-controlled hypertensive individuals than in normotensive individuals; in the treated-uncontrolled group, there was no difference.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Adding this noninvasive measure might be useful in the future for risk stratification and for making treatment decisions, the authors conclude.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by Katrina Hope, BMedSci, BMBS, Bristol Heart Institute CardioNomics Research Group, University of Bristol, United Kingdom, and colleagues. It was published online June 22 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Further work is needed to understand the underlying cause of the elevated slope ― for example, whether ventilation/perfusion mismatching is attributable to elevated pulmonary pressure, cardiac dysfunction, or ventilatory limitation.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by the British Heart Foundation, the National Institute for Health and Care Research Biomedical Research Centre, the James Tudor Foundation, the Health Research Council of New Zealand, and the Sidney Taylor Trust. The authors have disclosed no relevant conflicts of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.