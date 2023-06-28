News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Lurbinectedin Shows Effectiveness for Small-Cell Lung Cancer

      Stéphanie Lavaud

      June 28, 2023

      CHICAGO — The LURBICLIN study has analyzed the real-world data of French patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) who received lurbinectedin to assess the efficacy of this new second-line treatment. The results show that lurbinectedin is a wholly acceptable treatment option with seemingly greater efficacy than standard treatments, according to a poster that Nicolas Girard, MD, respiratory medicine specialist and coordinator of the Curie-Montsouris Chest Center in Paris, presented at the ASCO 2023 annual meeting. 

      SCLC is a condition with limited treatment options, and the decision about whether to administer a second-line treatment in the event of relapse is complex. No treatment route is specifically recommended, although several options are possible. 

      Lurbinectedin, a new medicinal product that was developed from a sea creature (see box), is one such option. It proved effective in relapsing small-cell cancer in a phase 2 study. These results led to fast-track approval by the FDA in 2020 and early-access use in France in the same year for adult patients with SCLC whose disease had worsened after platinum-based chemotherapy. 

      Led by Girard, alongside the French-language lung cancer group (the IFCT), the LURBICLIN study enrolled 312 patients overall. About 64% of participants were men, median age was 65 years, 72% of the population were PS0-1, 47% had brain metastases, and 58% had a previous history of immunotherapy.

      Lurbinectedin was administered as second-line treatment in 44% of patients. Approximately 58% of participants were refractory to chemotherapy. Patients received a median of three cycles of lurbinectedin. Concurrent radiotherapy on metastases was delivered to 38% of patients. 

      The response rate was 22%, and the disease control rate was 38%. After a median follow-up of 20.8 months, median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were 1.9 and 4.7 months, respectively. Six-month PFS and OS rates were 7% and 42%, respectively. 

      Performance status (PS) ≤ 2 and chemotherapy-free interval ≥ 90 days were associated with significantly longer OS (hazard ratio 0.71 and 0.58, respectively). 

      "By analyzing the real-world data of 312 patients in France who have received this medicinal product, we’re showing that lurbinectedin is a new treatment option for patients with small-cell lung cancer," commented Girard. 

      About Lurbinectedin

      Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinascidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors particularly depend. Together with its effect on cancer cells, lurbinectedin inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages, downregulating the production of cytokines that are essential for the growth of the tumor.

      This article was translated from the Medscape French Edition.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.