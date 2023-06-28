Pregnant Women May Pass Nanoplastics to Their Unborn

It is likely that nanoscale plastic particles that are ingested by pregnant women are passed to their unborn babies and may impair fetal development, according to researchers in nanoscience and environmental bioengineering at the Rutgers School of Public Health.

What to Know

Billions of tons of nonbiodegradable plastics are eroding in our environment. Microscopic particles mix with the food we eat and the air we breathe. A person typically ingests a credit card's worth of them every week.

When specially marked nanoscale plastic particles were added to the diets of pregnant lab rats, imaging showed that the particles permeated not only the placentas of the rats but also the livers, kidneys, hearts, lungs, and brains of the rats' offspring and affected the offsprings' development.

These findings demonstrate that ingested nanoscale polystyrene plastics can breach the intestinal barrier of pregnant mammals, the maternal-fetal barrier of the placenta, and all fetal tissues .

Micro-nanoplastics have already been found in human lungs, placentas, and blood.

Some studies suggest that plastics affect human embryonic development, but it is unclear whether the amounts of nanoscale plastics that pregnant humans unavoidably ingest have the same effect on human fetuses as they had on the test rats.

