News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 27, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Hepatitis B Vaccination Rates Lag in Patients With Psoriasis

      Marcia Frellick

      June 27, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Vaccination rates for hepatitis B virus (HBV) are slightly lower among patients with psoriasis than among people without psoriasis, which is significant because biologics, particularly tumor necrosis factor inhibitors, can increase HBV reactivation risk.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers evaluated HBV vaccination rates for patients with psoriasis living in the United States using National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2009–2014.

      • They constructed a model with data from 15,269 patients who were at least 20 years old and for whom both HBV vaccination status and psoriasis status were available.

      • Age, sex, ethnicity/race, income, and liver status were added to adjust the model.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of the 432 patients with psoriasis, only 32% received all three doses of the HBV vaccine, and 67% received no doses, compared with 35% who received all doses and 62% who received no doses in the group without psoriasis (P = .146).

      • Dermatologists can help patients protect themselves from preventable conditions, such as HBV, by determining their vaccination status and encouraging them to comply with recommended vaccines, such as the HBV vaccine, especially if they are being treated with biologics or suppressive therapy.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Determining vaccination status may involve contacting the patient's pediatrician's office, locating vaccination records, or obtaining HBV antibody levels.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      Wonder Edem, BS, of the University of California, Riverside, led the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology on June 19.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Limitations include potential recall bias, which may have artificially lowered results if participants did not remember receiving the vaccine; and lack of data on other skin diseases treated with biologics.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The research was supported in whole or in part by HCA Healthcare and/or an HCA Healthcare-affiliated entity. The authors have disclosed no reelvant financial relationships.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Recommendations
      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.