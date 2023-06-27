CT Imaging May Help Predict COPD Progression

Combining CT imaging of lung changes with demographic factors in a machine learning model improved prediction of progression to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for patients at risk, as shown from data from 294 individuals.

Tobacco smoking remains a main risk factor for COPD, and smokers who develop COPD are at increased risk for lung cancer, according to Kalysta Makimoto, BSc, of Toronto Metropolitan University, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues.

"The ability to identify individuals that smoke who are at-risk of progression to COPD and accelerated lung function decline could enable development of prediction models for risk estimates in lung cancer screening trials, enable early initiation of treatment to potentially slow the progression of the disease, or selection of subgroups for discovery of novel interventions," the researchers write.

CT can be used to identify structural changes in the lungs but has not been investigated as an adjunct in predicting progression to COPD in at-risk individuals, they note.

In a study published in the journal Chest, the researchers examined whether adding CT imaging to demographic information would improve models for predicting COPD progression. They used data from the population-based Canadian Cohort Obstructive Lung Disease (CanCOLD) study, which included individuals with primarily mild COPD.

The study population consisted of 294 adults (124 were women) who were current or former smokers (mean age, 65 years). Most (83%) were former smokers with a mean of 17.9 pack-years' smoking history.

The researchers created a machine learning prediction pipeline using a combination of CT imaging features, texture-based radiomics, and qCT features along with demographics and spirometry information. The patients' information was divided into a training dataset (75% of the dataset) and a testing dataset (25%). The primary outcome was area under the curve (AUC) values for machine learning models with and without CT among other risk factors.

Over an average follow-up of 2.45 years, 23% of patients experienced disease progression to COPD. Adding CT features to demographic data significantly improved the performance of the machine learning model for predicting progression to COPD compared to models that used demographics alone (AUC, 0.730 vs 0.649; P < .05). Adding CT features plus spirometry to demographics similarly improved the predictive value over demographics alone (AUC, 0.877; P < .05).

"Our results also showed that we were able to predict rapid FEV 1 decline using CT imaging features, with or without demographics and spirometry measurements," the researchers note in their discussion.

The findings were limited by several factors, including the use of CT images from different types of scanners, the limited number of follow-up visits, and the short follow-up period, the researchers note. Other limitations included the lack of an external dataset to evaluate the generalizability of the machine learning model and the inability to compare the model to existing models.

The results were strengthened by the use of a population-based cohort of patients with mainly mild disease, which supports the ability of the model to detect progression in the early stages, the researchers say.

More research is needed to define a "normal" threshold for CT features to develop a scoring system, but the current study demonstrates the added value of CT, with or without spirometry, as a predictor of COPD in at-risk individuals, they conclude.

The study received no outside funding. Makimoto has received support through the Canadian Institutions of Health Research Masters Award.

Chest. Published online June 17, 2023. Abstract

