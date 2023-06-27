News & Perspective
      Tuesday, June 27, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Risk-Adapted Neoadjuvant Chemoradiotherapy in Rectal Cancer?

      Megan Brooks

      June 27, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with localized rectal cancer classified as low risk can skip neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (nCRT) with an acceptably low risk of local relapse, new research suggests. 

      METHODOLOGY:

      • A prospective study of patients with stage cT2-4 rectal cancer classified into high- and low-risk groups based on a mix of factors, which dictated treatment.

      • Overall, 530 low-risk patients (tumor-free mesorectal fascia) underwent upfront total mesorectal excision (TME) and 354 high-risk patients received nCRT followed by TME.

      • The primary endpoint was 5-year locoregional recurrence; 5-year distant metastases was a secondary outcome.

      • A subgroup analysis divided 570 patients with tumors in the lower and middle rectal third, classified as clinical stages II and III, into low- and high-risk groups.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The overall 5-year locoregional recurrence was 4.1% for protocol-treated patients, 2.9% for low-risk patients who had upfront TME, and 5.7% for high-risk patients who had nCRT followed by TME.

      • The 5-year rates of distant metastases were 15.9% for low-risk patients and 30.5% for high-risk patients.

      • In the subgroup, low-risk patients had slightly higher rates of 5-year locoregional recurrence (3.8%) and distant metastases (16.8%).

      • In the subgroup, high-risk patients with involved mesorectal facia and/or cT4 tumors who received nCRT then TME exhibited the highest risk of metastases (34.5%).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These data support de-escalation of nCRT in low-risk patients and escalation of neoadjuvant therapy in high-risk patients to improve long-term outcomes," the authors write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study, led by Reinhard Ruppert, MD, with Municipal Hospital of Munich-Neuperlach, Munich, Germany, was published June 19 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

      LIMITATIONS:

      This study was nonrandomized and lacked a true comparator group. There was a high percentage of protocol deviation.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study had no commercial funding. Ruppert reported no relevant disclosures. Some authors disclosed relationships with Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Serag-Wiessner, Merck Serono, and AbbVie.

