﻿
      Tuesday, June 27, 2023
      New International Guidelines on Opioid Deprescribing

      Kelli Whitlock Burton

      June 27, 2023

      An expert panel of pain management clinicians has released what they say are the first international guidelines for general practitioners on opioid analgesic deprescribing in adults.

      The recommendations describe best practices for stopping opioid therapy and emphasize slow tapering and individualized deprescribing plans tailored to each patient.

      Developed by general practitioners, pain specialists, addiction specialists, pharmacists, registered nurses, consumers, and physiotherapists, the guidelines note that deprescribing may not be appropriate for every patient and that stopping abruptly can be associated with an increased risk of overdose.

      "Internationally, we were seeing significant harms from opioids, but also significant harms from unsolicited and abrupt opioid cessation," said lead author Aili Langford, PhD, who conducted the study as a doctoral student at the University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia. "It was clear that recommendations to support safe and person-centered opioid deprescribing were required."

      The findings were published online June 26 in the Medical Journal of Australia.

      Deprescribing Plan

      The consensus guidelines include 11 recommendations for deprescribing in adult patients who take at least one opioid for any type of pain.

      Recommendations include implementing a deprescribing plan when opioids are first prescribed and gradual and individualized deprescribing, with regular monitoring and review.

      Clinicians should consider opioid deprescribing in patients who experience no clinically meaningful improvement in function, quality of life, or pain at high risk with opioid therapy, they note. Patients who are at high risk for opioid-related harm are also good candidates for deprescribing.

      Stopping opioid therapy is not recommended for patients with severe opioid use disorder (OUD). In those patients, medication-assisted OUD treatment and other evidence-based interventions are recommended.

      "Opioids can be effective in pain management," co-author Carl Schneider, PhD, an associate professor of pharmacy at the University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia, said in a press release. "However, over the longer term, the risk of harms may outweigh the benefits."

      The work was funded by grants from the University of Sydney and the National Health and Medical Research Council. Full disclosures are available in the original article.

      Med J Austr. Published online June 25, 2023. Abstract.

      Kelli Whitlock Burton is a reporter for Medscape Medical News covering psychiatry and neurology.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

