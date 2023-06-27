News & Perspective
      Tuesday, June 27, 2023
      FDA Clears New Biomarker Assays for Early Alzheimer’s Detection

      Megan Brooks

      June 27, 2023

      Roche has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for additional cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), supporting timely diagnosis and treatment decision-making.

      The Elecsys beta-amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys total-tau CSF assays (tTau) (used as a tTau/Abeta42 ratio) are for use in adults ages 55 and older being evaluated for AD.

      They join the Elecsys beta-amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys phospho-tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2022, as reported previously by Medscape Medical News.

      "An early and accurate diagnosis can help patients, caregivers and physicians determine a path forward, and the Elecsys CSF assays support diagnosis at early disease stages, when treatment is most effective," Brad Moore, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, said in a statement.

      Appropriate use recommendations for new and emerging AD drugs call for confirmation of amyloid pathology. Currently, the only FDA-cleared methods to confirm amyloid pathology are CSF tests and PET scans.

      "The Elecsys AD CSF assays are concordant with amyloid PET scan imaging and have the potential to provide a more affordable and accessible routine option to confirm the presence of amyloid pathology in the brain," Roche says.

      "They also offer detection of both amyloid and tau biomarkers from one draw, with no radiation and potential to detect Alzheimer’s pathology in early stages of disease," the company adds.

      The previously approved Elecsys pTau181/Abeta42 ratio is currently available and the newly approved Elecsys tTau/Abeta42 ratio will be available in the fourth quarter of this year. 

      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.