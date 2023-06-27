News & Perspective
      Tuesday, June 27, 2023
      Myasthenia Gravis Drug Gets FDA Nod 

      Megan Brooks

      June 27, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are positive for anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody, the drug's manufacturer, UCB, has announced.

      gMG is a rare autoimmune disease of the nerve muscle junction. Anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody-positive gMG are the two most common subtypes. Rozanolixizumab is the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with both subtypes.

      Rozanolixizumab is a subcutaneous-infused humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), reducing the concentration of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies.

      US approval is based on results of the phase 3 MycarinG study involving 200 patients with AChR or MuSK autoantibody-positive gMG. Patients were randomly assigned to one of two rozanolixizumab groups (7 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg) or placebo for 6 weeks.

      As reported last month in Lancet Neurology, rozanolixizumb led to statistically significant improvements in gMG-specific outcomes, including everyday activities such as breathing, talking, swallowing, and being able to rise from a chair. 

      "There is a significant need for new, innovative treatment options to reduce the day-to-day burden of gMG," lead investigator Vera Bril, MD, professor of medicine (neurology), University of Toronto, Canada, said in a news release.

      Rozanolixizumab is "a new treatment option, targeting one of the mechanisms of disease to provide symptom improvement in patient-and physician reported outcomes at day 43," Bril added.

      The most common adverse reactions (reported in at least 10% of patients treated with rozanolixizumab) were headache, infections, diarrhea, pyrexia, hypersensitivity reactions, and nausea.

      The company expects rozanolixizumab to be available in the US during the third quarter of 2023. 

      The FDA granted the application for rozanolixizumab in gMG priority review.

