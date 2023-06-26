OCD Linked to Adverse Pregnancy and Neonatal Outcomes

Mothers with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are more likely to have adverse pregnancy, delivery, and neonatal outcomes than those without the disorder, according to new research.

In an observational study that followed almost 3 million pregnancies in two countries over 20 years, children of women with OCD were at increased risk for low Apgar score at 5 minutes in Sweden (adjusted risk ratio [aRR], 1.62) and British Columbia, Canada (aRR, 2.30). The risks for adverse outcomes were greater among women with OCD who were taking serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRIs), compared with those who were not.

"To me, the most relevant things to consider are the clinical implications of these findings," lead author Lorena Fernández de la Cruz, PhD, principal researcher at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, told Medscape Medical News. She noted that some of the outcomes, like preeclampsia, can be prevented or improved with collaboration among clinicians and increased monitoring.

The study was published online June 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Increased Risk

OCD affects roughly 1%–3% of the population. Although it is sometimes seen as a mild psychiatric disorder, OCD entails a range of adverse outcomes, and this research suggests that the adverse outcomes extend to maternal health, Fernández de la Cruz stressed.

The researchers drew data from population registers in Sweden and British Columbia for all singleton births over a roughly 20-year period ending in 2019, with subcohorts identified by formal OCD diagnosis and exposure to SRIs within 30 days before conception. Statistical analyses were performed on a range of pregnancy, delivery, and neonatal outcomes.

In an analysis adjusted for common risk factors like age, BMI, and smoking, Swedish women with OCD had elevated risk for several adverse outcomes, including a 40% increased risk for gestational diabetes. In British Columbia, fewer adverse pregnancy outcomes for women were associated with an OCD diagnosis.

The study, which also tracked neonatal outcomes, found that infants of mothers with OCD in both Sweden and British Columbia had higher rates of preterm birth (Sweden: aRR, 1.33; BC: aRR, 1.58), low birth weight (Sweden: aRR, 1.28; BC: aRR, 1.40), and neonatal respiratory distress (Sweden: aRR, 1.63; BC: aRR, 1.47).

These results, the authors say, show a need for more monitoring of maternal OCD and collaboration among obstetricians and psychologists. "All this evidence shows that OCD should be detected and treated so that adverse outcomes can be prevented or properly handled," said Fernández de la Cruz.

SRI Medication

SRIs are frequently used to treat OCD. The subclass of selective SRIs, which includes common antidepressants, has been associated with worsened pregnancy outcomes, but it remains unclear whether all SRIs increase pregnancy risks.

To understand the role of SRIs better in this study, the authors compared the outcomes for women taking SRIs and those who were not prescribed the medication, which is a novel aspect of the study, according to Fernández de la Cruz. Women who took the medication were at greater risk for several adverse outcomes, although all women with an OCD diagnosis were at higher risk than those without the condition. The investigators hope to continue studying the role of OCD medication during pregnancy in more detail.

The rates of SRI use varied between the two cohorts: 81% of Canadian patients took the medication, compared with 37% of Swedish patients. The disparate rates, along with other clinical practices, may have contributed to differences in outcomes for the two cohorts.

It is also important to bear in mind, however, that patients taking the medication tend to have more severe cases of OCD, said Fernández de la Cruz. Thus, the increased risk may or may not result from the medication itself. "It is important to understand that there may be other variables besides medication explaining why one group had higher risks than the other," she said.

"Multifactorial" Reasons

In addition to medication, other factors may play a role in the association between OCD and adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes, including genetics, lifestyle, and psychiatric comorbidities. The authors addressed some of these potential confounders in additional analyses, including sister and cousin comparisons in the Swedish arm of the study, which found weakened associations, compared with population wide statistics.

Commenting on the research for Medscape, Benicio Frey, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, said that acknowledging these confounding factors is a strength of the study. Psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety are common among patients with OCD. Of the patients with OCD in this study, 72% and 51% had other psychiatric diagnoses in Sweden and British Columbia, respectively. About 7% of the women without OCD had one of these conditions.

However, Frey believes that the effect of adjusting for psychiatric comorbidities on some outcomes should be stated more clearly. "I see a clear difference," he said. The relative risk for gestational diabetes among the Swedish cohort, for example, drops from a 40% increased risk to 19% increased when adjusted for mood and anxiety disorders.

Regardless of the cause, the results are important and demonstrate a need to provide additional care for pregnant women with psychiatric conditions, said Frey. "The important take-home message for policymakers and healthcare providers is to make sure that they assess for OCD and then monitor those individuals very closely. What I would suggest as a caution is that the reasons behind it are multifactorial."

The study was supported by the Swedish Research Council for Health, Working Life, and Welfare and by the Canadian Institute of Health Research. Fernández de la Cruz and Frey reported no relevant financial relationships.

