﻿
      Monday, June 26, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ENDO 2023

      Early Time-Restricted Feeding Dampens Blood Glucose Peaks

      Mitchel L. Zoler, PhD

      June 26, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Limiting eating to an 8 AM-4 PM time window for 6 days cut the average amplitude of glycemic excursions by 0.5 mmol/L (about 9 mg/dL) compared with a more usual feeding schedule in a cross-over study of 10 adults with prediabetes. 

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study enrolled 10 adults 18-75 years old (mean age, 58 years old) with prediabetes (average A1c 5.8%) and a body mass index above 28 kg/m2 (average 37.3 kg/m2); half were women.

      • Participants adhered to a calorie-specific diet of early time-restricted feeding for 7 days, during which they ate meals at 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM, and 2:00 PM, with 80% of their daily calorie intake occurring prior to 1:00 PM.

      • During a second study period of 7 days, they ate meals on a "usual feeding" schedule at 8:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 6:00 PM with 50% of their daily calories consumed after 4:00 PM.

      • Researchers randomized the sequence of the two eating protocols in a cross-over design and fed subjects an isocaloric diet designed to maintain each participant's weight at study entry for the duration of the study.

      • Participants underwent continuous glucose monitoring throughout the study.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The study had two primary endpoints:

        • Change in glycemic variation measured by mean amplitude of glycemic excursion, which averaged 2.9 mmol/L during usual feeding and 2.4 mmol/L during early time-restricted feeding, a significant 0.5 mmol/L (about 9 mg/dL) between-group difference.

        • Changes in two markers of inflammation (results not included in the current report).

      • Participants also had a significant between-group difference in time spent in the upper range of blood glucose levels, 140-180 mg/dL, which occurred 5.4% of the time during the week of usual feeding and 2.8% of the time during the week of early time-restricted feeding.

      • These between-group differences occurred independent of any between-group differences in weight loss or gain.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The results suggest "early time-restricted feeding may be a helpful dietary strategy for diabetes prevention," said presenter Joanne Bruno, MD, PhD, an endocrinologist in the Laboratory of Translational Obesity Research at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by researchers at NYU Langone Health, who presented the findings at ENDO 2023: The Endocrine Society Annual Meeting.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The authors did not specify any study limitations. 

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no commercial funding. The authors have reported no relevant financial relationships.

      Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter for Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia area. @mitchelzoler

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

