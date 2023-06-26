A new bill introduced in the Senate would require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) to cover multi-cancer tests for Medicare beneficiaries.

The Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act (Senate bill 1873) would ensure that Medicare beneficiaries have coverage for innovative tests that can detect multiple types of cancer, once they have received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and proven to have clinical benefit.

The bill was initially introduced in 2021 and now has been reintroduced by Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Finance Committee member Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), along with Finance Committee members Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and Ben Cardin (D-Maryland).

"Multi-cancer early detection testing technologies have the potential to provide a vital new tool in the fight against cancer, transforming the screening landscape to detect as many as dozens of cancer types, often long before symptoms even emerge," said Crapo in a statement. "Senator Bennet and I are reintroducing our bipartisan legislation to ensure Medicare coverage for these life-saving screening tools, enabling seniors from across the country to access proven multi-cancer early detection tests. This bill has the potential to save and enhance lives, as well as to reduce long-term cost burdens for patients, families and caregivers."

Passage of the MCED would do the following:

Establish a coverage pathway under Medicare for certain FDA-approved MCED tests, which can screen for dozens of cancer types, many of which currently lack an effective screening option

Authorize CMS to provide Medicare coverage for FDA-approved MCED screening tests, enabling beneficiaries to access these technologies, which currently lack a viable coverage pathway under the program

Maintain CMS authority to use an evidence-based process to determine coverage parameters for these new tests

State that new diagnostic technologies will supplement, not replace, existing screenings and will not impact existing coverage and cost-sharing.

Bipartisan companion legislation (H.R. 2407) was also reintroduced in the US House of Representatives. Led by Terri Sewell (AL-07), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Richard Hudson (NC-09), and Raul Ruiz (CA-25), the bill is known as the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act, after Sewell’s late mother (who died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer). The House bill was also initially introduced 2 years ago.

One Test on the Market

While the MCED does not name any specific test, there is only one multi-cancer screening test currently being marketedin the US: the Galleri blood test, manufactured by GRAIL, which can potentially detect up to 50 different cancers from a single blood draw. The test uses next-generation sequencing to analyze the arrangement of methyl groups on circulating tumor (or cell-free) DNA in a blood sample.

Although some experts have welcomed the test as a "game-changer," others are concerned that there are no clinical pathways in place yet to deal with the results of such a blood test; they point out that there is a high rate of false positives and say that the test is not ready for prime time.

The Galleri test has thus far not been cleared or approved by the FDA but has received a breakthrough device designation by the agency. GRAIL's clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

Currently, the Galleri blood test is offered by a number of US health networks but is not covered by medical insurance, so individuals have to pay around $950 for it out of pocket.

The bill was highlighted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), which emphasized its potential for detecting many cancers at an early stage.

"Detecting cancer early can be the difference between life and death," said Lisa Lacasse, MBA, president of ACS CAN. A simple blood test is more accessible than other cancer screening programs, and would extend screening opportunities to rural areas across the nation and within communities of color, she suggested.

Lacasse praised the senators for "championing lifesaving legislation that will be key to improving access to early detection for our most vulnerable communities," she said. "We call on Congress to prioritize passage of this important legislation this year."

Roxanne Nelson is a registered nurse and an award-winning medical writer who has written for many major news outlets and is a regular contributor to Medscape.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn