News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, June 23, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Alternative Drug Combo Option in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma?

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      June 23, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Adjuvant cisplatin-gemcitabine significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) over standard cisplatin-fluorouracil in N2-3 nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study included patients aged 18–65 years with untreated, nonkeratinizing, stage T1-4 N2-3 M0 nasopharyngeal carcinoma who were treated in a randomized trial at four cancer centers in China.

      • Four weeks after upfront chemoradiation therapy, 120 patients received gemcitabine (1 g/m2 intravenously on days 1 and 8) and cisplatin (80 mg/m2 intravenously on day 1) once every 3 weeks for three cycles.

      • Another 120 patients received fluorouracil (4 g/m2 in continuous intravenous infusion) and cisplatin (80 mg/m2 intravenously on day 1) once every 4 weeks for three cycles.

      • Nearly 62% of patients in the cisplatin-gemcitabine group completed all three cycles, as did 77% in the cisplatin-fluorouracil arm. The median follow-up was 40 months.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 3-year PFS was 83.9% (19 cases of disease progression, 11 deaths) with cisplatin-gemcitabine, vs 71.5% (34 cases of disease progression, seven deaths) with cisplatin-fluorouracil (hazard ratio, 0.54; P = .023).

      • The 3-year cumulative incidence of locoregional relapse was 2.6% with cisplatin-gemcitabine, vs 13.6% with cisplatin-fluorouracil. The 3-year cumulative incidence of distant metastasis was 10.9%, vs 22.3%.

      • The most common acute grade 3+ adverse events were leukopenia (52% with cisplatin-gemcitabine, vs 29% with cisplatin-fluorouracil), neutropenia (32% vs 16%), and mucositis (23% vs 28%).

      • Hearing loss was the most common grade 3+ late adverse event (5% with cisplatin-gemcitabine, vs 9%). One treatment-related death occurred in the cisplatin-gemcitabine arm. The cause of death was septic shock.

      IN PRACTICE:

      • "These results support the potential role of adjuvant therapy with cisplatin-gemcitabine chemotherapy for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma," the study authors conclude.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      • The study was led by Li-Ting Liu, MD, of the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, and was published June 5 in The Lancet Oncology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study was conducted in an endemic area; it is not known whether the results apply elsewhere.

      • The effect of adjuvant cisplatin-gemcitabine on early overall survival was not significant; longer follow-up is needed.

      • Baseline PET/CT was not required; as a result, occult distant metastases may have been missed.

      • Further studies are needed in a more globally diverse population to confirm the findings.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • The study was funded by the National Key Research and Development Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and others.

      • The investigators reported no relevant financial relationships.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.