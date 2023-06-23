News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, June 23, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > News Alerts

      FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Psychedelic Drug Trials 

      Megan Brooks

      June 23, 2023

      For the first time, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released draft guidance highlighting "fundamental considerations" for researchers designing clinical trials testing psychedelic drugs as potential treatments for a variety of medical conditions. 

      There has been growing interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs for depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders, and other conditions.

      However, designing clinical studies to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these compounds presents a number of unique challenges that require careful consideration, the FDA says in a news release

      "Psychedelic drugs show initial promise as potential treatments for mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders," Tiffany Farchione, MD, director, Division of Psychiatry, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says in the release.

      "However, these are still investigational products. Sponsors evaluating the therapeutic potential of these drugs should consider their unique characteristics when designing clinical studies.

      "By publishing this draft guidance, the FDA hopes to outline the challenges inherent in designing psychedelic drug development programs and provide information on how to address these challenges," Farchione says.

      "The goal is to help researchers design studies that will yield interpretable results that will be capable of supporting future drug applications."

      The draft guidance covers "classic psychedelics," such as psilocybin and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) that act on the brain's serotonin system, as well as "entactogens" or "empathogens" such as 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

      The guidance outlines basic considerations throughout the drug development process, including trial conduct, data collection, participant safety, and new drug application requirements.

      Because psychedelic drugs may produce psychoactive effects such as mood and cognitive changes, as well as hallucinations, there is the potential for abuse, which is a drug safety issue that requires "careful consideration and putting sufficient safety measures in place for preventing misuse throughout clinical development," the FDA says.

      For psychedelics that are currently Schedule I controlled substances, the draft guidance notes that activities associated with investigations under an investigational new drug application must comply with applicable Drug Enforcement Administration regulatory requirements.

      The evidentiary standard for establishing effectiveness of a psychedelic agent is the same as for all other drugs, but there are unique factors investigators may need to consider when designing their clinical trials if those trials are to be considered adequate and well-controlled, the FDA says. 

      The draft guidance also addresses the role of psychotherapy in psychedelic drug development, considerations for safety monitoring and the importance of characterizing dose-response and the durability of any treatment effect.

      The FDA invites the public to provide comments on the draft guidance by August 23. All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2023-D-1987.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Twitter and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.