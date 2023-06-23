Religious Fasting Can Help Student Performance

Daily fasting for religious reasons, such as during Ramadan, combines several social aspects that have a positive impact on the school performance of adolescent believers, according to research conducted by the University of Konstanz.

What to Know

During Ramadan, more than one billion Muslims abstain from food and drink every day between sunrise and sunset and participate in social activities with friends and family or with the congregation more than usual.

The social aspects of Ramadan, such as such as daily fast-breaking after the service, appear to have a positive impact on the school performance of adolescent believers.

Fasting can have negative effects on concentration during the fasting period, but students in Muslim countries were found to perform better in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study survey after intensive Ramadan fasting.

Because more intensive fasting is also associated with increased participation in religious activities, the improvement in school performance could be due to the social aspects of fasting.

Engaging in religious practice appears to promote the formation of a shared identity among school students and increases social capital that is useful for educational success.

This is a summary of the article, "Religious Practice and Student Performance: Evidence From Ramadan Fasting," published in the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization in January 2023. The full article can be found on sciencedirect.org .

