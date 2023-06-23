News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, June 23, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Religious Fasting Can Help Student Performance

      Medscape Staff

      June 23, 2023

      Daily fasting for religious reasons, such as during Ramadan, combines several social aspects that have a positive impact on the school performance of adolescent believers, according to research conducted by the University of Konstanz.

      What to Know

      • During Ramadan, more than one billion Muslims abstain from food and drink every day between sunrise and sunset and participate in social activities with friends and family or with the congregation more than usual.

      • The social aspects of Ramadan, such as such as daily fast-breaking after the service, appear to have a positive impact on the school performance of adolescent believers.

      • Fasting can have negative effects on concentration during the fasting period, but students in Muslim countries were found to perform better in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study survey after intensive Ramadan fasting.

      • Because more intensive fasting is also associated with increased participation in religious activities, the improvement in school performance could be due to the social aspects of fasting.

      • Engaging in religious practice appears to promote the formation of a shared identity among school students and increases social capital that is useful for educational success.

      This is a summary of the article, "Religious Practice and Student Performance: Evidence From Ramadan Fasting," published in the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization in January 2023. The full article can be found on sciencedirect.org .

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.