News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 22, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      No Safe Dose of Cardiac Radiation in Children?

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      June 22, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      There may be no threshold dose below which radiation to cardiac substructures does not increase the risk for later cardiac diseases in children with cancer.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Review of 25,481 patients in the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study who had no cardiac complications in the first 5 years following cancer treatment from 1970-1999; nearly half (48.2%) had been exposed to radiotherapy.

      • Radiation doses to the coronary arteries, heart chambers, heart valves, and whole heart were calculated based on radiotherapy records.

      • Median age at follow up was 29.8 years and ranged from 5.6 to 65.9 years.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Mean radiation doses of 5.0–9.9 Gy to the whole heart did not increase the risk for later cardiac disease.

      • Mean doses of 5.0–9.9 Gy to the right coronary artery (rate ratio [RR], 2.6) and left ventricle (RR, 2.2) did increase the risk for subsequent coronary artery disease.

      • Mean doses of 5.0–9.9 Gy to the tricuspid valve (RR, 5.5) and right ventricle (RR, 8.4) increased the risk for later valvular disease.

      • Linear modeling adequately described the dose-response relationship for many cardiac substructures, suggesting there is no threshold dose necessary for cardiac damage.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These findings solidify the need to consider cardiac substructure doses in [pediatric] radiation treatment planning and in survivorship care. Future work to ascertain optimal cardiac dose constraints, especially in the era of highly conformal [radiotherapy] techniques such as [intensity-modulated radiotherapy] and proton therapy, remains critical," the authors conclude.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was led by James Bates, MD, of Emory University, Atlanta, and published June 12 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • Chronic conditions were self-reported.

      • Current radiotherapy techniques are much more precise than in the decades when these cancer survivors were treated, allowing preferential sparing of various heart structures.

      • The study did not assess other treatments and lifestyle issues that may have affected heart health.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The work was funded by the National Cancer Institute. Investigators reported ties to Doximity, Abbott, Merck, Grail, and other companies.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.