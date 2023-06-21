News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Quick Take

      Some Brain Tumors May Be Linked to Head Injuries

      Medscape Staff

      June 21, 2023

      A new understanding of the molecular makeup of brain cells may help explain how injury may contribute to the development of a relatively rare but often aggressive form of brain tumor called a glioma, according to a group of medical researchers at the University of College of London Cancer Institute, UCL Laboratory for Molecular Cell Biology and UCL Institute of Health Informatics, along with external collaborators from Imperial College London.

      What to Know

      • Gliomas are a type of brain tumor that typically develop in neural stem cells.

      • Astrocytes are more mature types of brain cells that have been considered less likely to give rise to tumors , but after an injury, astrocytes can behave like neural stem cells and are more likely to initiate a cancer.

      • Normal tissues carry many genetic mutations that seem to have no major effects until an injury occurs. Injuries can trigger inflammation that may change the behavior of cells, making them more likely to become cancerous later in life.

      • In a young brain, basal inflammation is low, so mutations seem to be kept in check even after a serious brain injury, but as inflammation increases throughout the brain during aging, it is amplified at the site of the earlier injury.

      • While the risk of developing brain cancer is less than 1% over a lifetime, patients who experienced a head injury were nearly four times more likely to develop a brain cancer later in life.

      This is a summary of the article, "Injury Primes Mutation-Bearing Astrocytes for Dedifferentiation in Later Life," published on February 24, 2023. The full article can be found on bjsm.bmj.com.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.