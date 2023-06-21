News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Breast Cancer Family History Linked to Better BC Survival

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      June 21, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A family history of breast cancer does not necessarily mean that women who have the disease are more likely to die from it.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Investigators reviewed 28,649 Swedish women diagnosed with breast cancer from 1991 to 2019.

      • Overall, 5081 patients (17.7%) had at least one female first-degree relative previously diagnosed with breast cancer.  

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • After adjusting for demographics, tumor characteristics, and treatments, a family history of breast cancer was associated with a lower risk of breast cancer-specific death in the full cohort (hazard ratio [HR], 0.78) and in ER-negative women (HR, 0.57) within 5 years of diagnosis, after which point the association was no longer significant.

      • The lower risk of death among women with a family history could mean that these women are more motivated and likely to get screened, potentially catching tumors earlier, and may be more likely to adhere to treatment recommendations.

      • However, having a family history of early onset breast cancer (before the age of 40) was associated with a higher risk of breast cancer-specific death (HR, 1.41).

      IN PRACTICE:

      Although the findings are reassuring for many women with breast cancer, "genetic testing of newly diagnosed patients with early onset family history may provide useful information to aid treatment and future research," the researchers concluded.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was led by Yuqi Zhang, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and published June 13, 2023, in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The main analysis did not include tumor characteristics only available within the last 20 years, including ERBB2 status.

      • Relatively wide confidence intervals make the association between a family history of early onset breast cancer and higher risk of breast cancer death somewhat uncertain.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • The work was funded by the Swedish Cancer Society and others.

      • The investigators report no relevant financial relationships.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  Twitter  and  Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.