﻿
Univadis

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 21, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Proteomics Reveals Potential Targets for Drug-Resistant TB

      Terry L. Kamps, PhD

      June 21, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Down-regulation of plasma exosome-derived apolipoproteins APOA1, APOB, and APOC1 indicates DR-TB status and lipid metabolism regulation in pathogenesis. 

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Group case-controlled study assessed 17 drug resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) and 33 non–drug resistant TB (NDR-TB) patients at The Fourth People’s Hospital of Taiyuan, China, from November 2018 to March 2019.

      • Plasma exosome purity and quality was determined by transmission electron microscopy, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and Western blot markers.

      • Proteins purified from plasma exosomes were characterized by SDS-Page with Western blotting and liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry techniques.

      • Functional proteomic differential analysis was achieved using the UniProt-GOA, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG), and STRING databases.

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • DR-TB patients tended to be older than NDR-TB patients.

      • Isolated plasma exosomes were morphologically characterized as being "close to pure."

      • Differential gene expression analysis revealed 16 up-regulated and 10 down-regulated proteins from DR-TB compared with NDR-TB patient-derived plasma exosomes.

      • Protein-protein interaction modeling suggests that down-regulated apolipoproteins APOA1, APOB, and APOC1 have a role in mediating DR-TB development through their functions in lipid metabolism and protein transport.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Key apolipoproteins "may be involved in the pathogenesis of DR-TB via accelerating the formation of foamy macrophages and reducing the cellular uptake of anti-TB drugs." 

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study led by Mingrui Wu, of Shanxi Medical University, Shanxi, China, and colleagues was published in the July 2023 issue of Tuberculosis.

      LIMITATIONS:

      This study is limited by an enrollment bias of at least twice as many men to women patients for both DR-TB and NDR-TB categories, reporting of some incomplete data collection characterizing the study population, and small sample size, which did not permit stratified analysis of the five types of DR-TB.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors report no relevant financial relationships.

