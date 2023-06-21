News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, June 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Inflammatory Bowel Disease Tied to Increased Stroke Risk

      Pauline Anderson

      June 21, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are at increased risk for stroke, especially ischemic stroke, for at least 25 years after diagnosis. 

      METHODOLOGY:

      • IBD, which causes chronic intestinal inflammation, encompasses Crohn's disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC), and IBD-unclassified (IBD-U).

      • The population-based cohort study included 85,006 patients with biopsy-confirmed IBD between 1969 and 2019, a matched reference group drawn from the general population and IBD-free siblings.

      • Covariates included country of birth, socioeconomic status, healthcare-seeking behavior, and cardiovascular-related comorbidities and medication use prior to the index date.

      • The primary outcome was incident overall stroke; secondary outcomes were incident ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke (including intracranial hemorrhage and subarachnoid hemorrhage).

      TAKEAWAY:

      • During a median follow-up of about 12 years, there were 3720 incident strokes in IBD patients (incidence rate [IR] 32.6 per 10,000 person-years) compared with 15,599 in the reference individuals (IR, 27.7).

      • After multivariable adjustment, IBD patients were at increased risk for overall stroke (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.13; 95% CI, 1.08 - 1.17) and ischemic stroke (aHR, 1.14; 95% CI,1.09 - 1.18), but not hemorrhagic stroke (aHR, 1.06; 95%CI, 0.97 - 1.15).

      • The aHR for overall stroke remained increased even 25 years after diagnosis, corresponding to one additional stroke case per 93 IBD patients until then.

      • Individuals with different subtypes of IBD were also at significantly increased risk for overall stroke.

      • The sibling comparison also showed IBD patients had significantly higher risk for overall stroke and ischemic stroke but not hemorrhagic stroke.

      • In subgroup analyses, the aHR for overall stroke was higher in women (1.20, vs 1.06 in men), in those with younger onset IBD, and those diagnosed from 2010 to 2019.

      IN PRACTICE:

      These results along with earlier data "indicate that ischemic stroke is one of the most clinically important CVD-related outcomes in IBD patients" write the authors, who urged screening and management of stroke risk factors in IBD patients and development of relevant guidelines.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by Jiangwei Sun, PhD, Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues. It was published online June 14 in the journal Neurology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The matched references may have included patients with undiagnosed stroke, which may dilute the real association. Changes in the diagnostic criteria for IBD and stroke over the study period may affect the associations. The study lacked complete data on all protective and stroke risk factors, such as diet and other lifestyle factors, that may confound the association, and data on inflammatory markers.

      DISCLOSURES:

      This study was supported by the Swedish Research Council. Several authors declared relationships with industry. The full list can be found with the original article.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.