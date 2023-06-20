News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Low Co-Pays Drive Better Adherence to New Diabetes Drugs

      Mitchel L. Zoler, PhD

      June 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      The less US patients pay out of pocket for drugs that often have high co-pays, such as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors or glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, the more adherent they are.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Review of 90,041 US adults who started a GLP-1 agonist (n = 39,149) or SGLT2 inhibitor (n = 50,892) in 2014-2020.

      • Participants had type 2 diabetes, heart failure, or both.

      • Data are from Clinformatics Data Mart, including both commercial and Medicare health insurance plans.

      • Primary outcome: 12-month adherence to prescribed GLP-1 agonist or SGLT2 inhibitor.

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • US adults with a lower drug co-pay had significantly higher odds of 12-month adherence to GLP-1 agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors compared with those with a higher co-pay.

      • These differences persisted after controlling for patient demographic, clinical, and socioeconomic covariates.

      • After full adjustment, patients with a high copay (≥ $50/month) were, after 12 months, 53% less likely to adhere to an SGLT2 inhibitor and 32% less likely to adhere to a GLP-1 agonist compared with patients with a low copay (< $10/month) for these agents.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Lowering high out-of-pocket prescription costs may be key to improving adherence to guideline-recommended therapies and advancing overall quality of care in patients with type 2 diabetes and heart failure," say the authors.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was led by Utibe R. Essien, MD, from UCLA, and Balvindar Singh, MD, PhD, from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and included several authors from other US centers.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • Study could not exclude residual confounding.

      • Generalizability uncertain for those without health insurance or with public insurance.

      • Study did not have information on patient preferences associated with medication use, including specific reasons for poor adherence.

      • Possible misclassifications of type 2 diabetes and heart failure diagnoses or medical comorbidities.

      • Study could not assess how co-payments influenced initial prescription receipt or abandonment at the pharmacy, nor other factors including possible price inflation.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no commercial funding. One author (not a lead author) is an advisor to several drug companies including ones that market SGLT2 inhibitors or GLP-1 agonists.

      Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter for Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia area. @mitchelzoler

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Recommendations
      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.