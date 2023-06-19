News & Perspective
      Monday, June 19, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short

      Therapists' Oxytocin Levels Tied to Patient Outcomes 

      Pauline Anderson

      June 19, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Therapists' oxytocin levels significantly affect the association between patients' negative emotions and reduction in their depressive symptoms.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Evidence suggests patient experiences of negative emotions predict outcomes of psychotherapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), but mechanisms remain unclear.

      • Researchers used a mediation model based on the role of oxytocin in attachment relationships, such as between parent and infant.

      • They collected 435 oxytocin samples pre- and post-session from therapists of 62 patients receiving psychotherapy for MDD.

      • Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HRSD) was administered to patients before sessions, and patients reported their in-session emotions.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Higher negative emotion levels of patients predicted higher therapist oxytocin levels on the post-session assessment, when controlling for the pre-session oxytocin ("a" path [same-session path between negative affect and OT levels]: 0.11; standard error [SE], 0.05; P = 03; 95% CI, 0.003 - 0.20)

      • Higher therapist oxytocin levels predicted lower depression severity in the next session ("b" path [time-lagged association between post-session OT levels and depression severity]: -0.97; SE, 0.34; P = .005; 95 % CI, -1.57 to -0.22)

      • An increase in therapists' oxytocin in response to patients' negative emotions may represent activation of the therapists' caregiving system signaling the emergence of a healthy therapeutic interaction.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The findings suggest that therapists' oxytocin responses could potentially serve as a biomarker of an effective therapeutic process," the researchers write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by Hadar Fisher, Department of Psychology, University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel, and colleagues. It was published online June 7 in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The sample size, while one of the largest in studies looking at oxytocin in psychotherapy, still has limited statistical power. The study used post-session retrospective self-reports to measure negative emotions, which focused on patients' experiences rather than expression of these emotions.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by a grant from the Israeli Science Foundation. The authors report no competing interests.

