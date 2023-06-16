News & Perspective
    No Results

      Methotrexate Does Not Impair Sperm Quality, Small Study Finds

      Lucy Hicks

      June 16, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Methotrexate (MTX) is not associated with testicular toxicity, so therapy can be safety started in men pursuing parenthood, a small study finds.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Lack of evidence regarding MTX's effect on sperm quality has resulted in inconsistent recommendations for men actively pursuing parenthood.

      • Researchers enrolled 20 men aged 18 years or older with an immune-mediated inflammatory disease who were about to begin MTX therapy and 25 healthy men as controls.

      • Participants provided semen samples prior to beginning MTX therapy and 13 weeks after beginning therapy.

      • Researchers tested samples in both groups for markers of testicular toxicity.

      • Also evaluated whether MTX polyglutamates could be detected in sperm of seminal fluid, as a secondary outcome.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Found no significant differences in conventional semen parameters, sperm DNA damage, or male reproductive endocrine axis between the MTX group and controls.

      • The concentration of MTX polyglutamates is low in both sperm and seminal fluid and is particularly low in sperm.

      IN PRACTICE :

      "Therapy with MTX can be safely started or continued in men diagnosed with an IMID [immune-mediated inflammatory disease] and with an active wish to become a father," the authors write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      Luis Fernando Perez-Garcia, MD, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, led the research. The study was published online in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases on June 1, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The small number of participants and that the study included only MTX starters and not those who have taken MTX longer term.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Grants from the Dutch Arthritis Foundation, The Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development, and Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia funded the project. Researchers disclosed financial relationships with Galapagos NV and UCB.

