Methotrexate (MTX) is not associated with testicular toxicity, so therapy can be safety started in men pursuing parenthood, a small study finds.

Lack of evidence regarding MTX's effect on sperm quality has resulted in inconsistent recommendations for men actively pursuing parenthood.

Researchers enrolled 20 men aged 18 years or older with an immune-mediated inflammatory disease who were about to begin MTX therapy and 25 healthy men as controls.

Participants provided semen samples prior to beginning MTX therapy and 13 weeks after beginning therapy.

Researchers tested samples in both groups for markers of testicular toxicity.

Also evaluated whether MTX polyglutamates could be detected in sperm of seminal fluid, as a secondary outcome.

Found no significant differences in conventional semen parameters, sperm DNA damage, or male reproductive endocrine axis between the MTX group and controls.

The concentration of MTX polyglutamates is low in both sperm and seminal fluid and is particularly low in sperm.

"Therapy with MTX can be safely started or continued in men diagnosed with an IMID [immune-mediated inflammatory disease] and with an active wish to become a father," the authors write.

Luis Fernando Perez-Garcia, MD, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, led the research. The study was published online in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases on June 1, 2023.

The small number of participants and that the study included only MTX starters and not those who have taken MTX longer term.

Grants from the Dutch Arthritis Foundation, The Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development, and Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia funded the project. Researchers disclosed financial relationships with Galapagos NV and UCB.

