News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 15, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Business of Medicine

      Doctors' Use of Emojis When Texting Colleagues May Boost Humor, Solidarity

      Steph Weber

      June 15, 2023

      Overflowing inboxes may make physicians 😠, but a new study published online this week in JAMA Network Open suggests that using emojis and emoticons when messaging colleagues may have a positive 😊 and playful effect on communication and relationships.

      Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine Center for Bioethics analyzed the content of 1% of text message threads exchanged by hospitalists on a secure clinical messaging platform from July 2020 to March 2021 at a large Midwestern hospital. In this subset, 7% of text threads, or 155 unique messages, contained at least one emoji or emoticon, broadly referred to as ideograms. Just under 10% of the messages contained multiple emojis. Emoticons contain letters and punctuation found on a keyboard, and emojis are pictures or illustrations.

      Most (61%) ideograms added emotive effects, such as providing information about the sender's feelings or helping the recipient interpret the message. Of those, about 70% were positive, initiating feelings of happiness, humor, or sarcasm; the rest conveyed feelings of sorrow or disappointment meant to be commiserative or affirming and not a criticism of the recipient, concluded the study's authors. One third (32%) of ideograms were used phatically, meaning to open, close, or acknowledge a conversation. Just under half (43%) of emojis were modified for skin tone or gender.

      Researchers found that emojis and emoticons can soften some phrases and emphasize others, as demonstrated by this sampling of messages analyzed in the study:

      "Just add flagyl for anaerobes and ditch the clinda! :)"

      "I will strike while the iron is hot…after lunch of course😂

      And this exchange between two hospitalists:

      Physician A: "You following [patient name] today?"

      Physician B: "Yes, I have the pleasure of her today"🙃

      Physician A: "Oh, how fun "😝

      In all, emojis were used three times more often than emoticons. While 42 different types of emojis were documented, the most common was the thumbs-up👍; smiley face🙂; tears of joy face😂; and heart❤️. The most popular emoticon was :)

      Ideograms first cropped up in personal communication over a decade ago, but their use in professional correspondence has generally been frowned upon. Previous research has suggested that using these visual cues can alter how an individual is perceived — and not always for the better. One study noted by researchers found that males thought of their bosses as more likable and effective when they incorporated emojis into their communications. In contrast, women rated these same leaders as less effective and appropriate.

      Gary Kreps, PhD, professor of communication and director of the Center for Health and Risk Communication at George Mason University, told Medscape Medical News the ubiquity of social media likely lends itself to new text-based interactions among physicians.

      "Healthcare professionals have learned that using visual messages can make their digital communication more engaging, evoke rich meanings that are easily understood by most people, and enliven interactions by providing playful visual cues that convey personality and relationship information," he said.

      Kreps added that physicians should carefully select ideograms that appeal to their audiences and express the intended meaning.

      Although the study found that 13% of hospitalists sent messages containing ideograms, how the public or judicial courts may interpret the more casual communication style — for instance, during a malpractice case — remains unclear. Still, the analysis did not uncover any imminent medicolegal concerns or a higher rate of misunderstandings.

      JAMA Network Open. Published online June 13, 2023. Full text

      Steph Weber is a Midwest-based freelance journalist specializing in healthcare and law.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.