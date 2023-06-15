News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 15, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Business of Medicine

      AMA Will Now Oppose Medical Schools' Use of Legacy Admissions 

      Steph Weber

      June 15, 2023

      Following a year of advocacy by medical students, the American Medical Association (AMA) has agreed for the first time to oppose legacy admissions in medical schools, a century-old practice often criticized for effectively discriminating against first-generation or low-income students, people of color, and immigrants. The policy shift comes within days of a US Supreme Court ruling many experts believe will end affirmative action in colleges and universities.

      The set of policy changes may place added pressure on medical schools to cease preferential admissions and begin implementing more sustainable measures to attract and maintain diverse student bodies. While several states have introduced bills to ban college legacy admissions and some high-profile medical schools, including Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, have moved away from the practice in recent years, an estimated 25% of public colleges and universities still consider applicants' associations with donors and alumni.   

      Senila Yasmin, MPH, a second-year medical student at Tufts University School of Medicine and member of AMA's Medical Student Section, co-authored a resolution stating that legacy admissions go against the AMA's strategic plan to advance racial justice and health equity. The Student Section passed the resolution in November before the House of Delegates, the AMA's legislative arm, voted on it at this week's annual meeting. 

      The policy opposes using legacy status as a screening tool for medical school admissions, citing the "discriminatory outcomes" of such practices as a factor in the decision.

      "We're very happy to get this resolution through to the House during its first resolution cycle," Yasmin told Medscape Medical News. "It's a step toward equity and inclusion and a big win for disadvantaged and first-generation students like me, paving the way for state medical societies and medical schools to implement similar policies and directives."

      Preferential legacy admissions create a barrier to medical school entry for underrepresented groups, AMA board member Toluwalasé Ajayi, MD, said in a press release. She said moving to an equitable admissions process will "level the playing field" for students with fewer resources and help create a diverse physician workforce. 

      Applicants may voluntarily disclose legacy status during interviews, but the AMA policy encourages medical schools to refrain from asking specific legacy questions in the application process.

      Yasmin was also instrumental in a student group's efforts to end legacy admissions at Tufts School of Medicine in 2021. And in December, she and a group of Massachusetts Medical Society student-members presented a resolution to the state medical society, which adopted it.

      The House of Delegates also approved policy changes to expand its support of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The policy seeks to deepen student engagement by providing resources to establish DEI offices on medical school campuses. In addition, it will explore the impact of state legislation on efforts to enhance student body and faculty diversity.

      AMA president-elect Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, told the organization's news service that these policies would "bolster the pool of students from historically excluded racial and ethnic groups" and ensure that physicians can meet the needs of all patients.

      Steph Weber is a Midwest-based freelance journalist specializing in healthcare and law.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.