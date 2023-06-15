News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 15, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short

      Low-Carb, Plant-Rich Diets Tied to Breast Cancer Survival?

      Megan Brooks

      June 15, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A new analysis shows a significant association between plant-rich, low-carbohydrate diets and overall survival, but not breast cancer-specific survival, among women with stage I-III breast cancer.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The diets of 9621 women with stage I-III breast cancer from two ongoing cohort studies — the Nurses' Health Study and Nurses' Health Study II — were evaluated.

      • Overall low-carb, animal-rich, and plant-rich low-carb diet scores were calculated using food frequency questionnaires after breast cancer diagnosis.

      • Cox proportional hazards regression models adjusted for multiple potential confounding factors

      • Follow-up lasted for a median of 12.4 years after breast cancer diagnosis.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 1269 deaths due to breast cancer and 3850 all-cause deaths occurred during the follow-up period.

      • Researchers found that greater adherence to low-carb (hazard ratio [HR], 0.82 for quintile 5 vs 1) and plant-rich diet (HR, 0.73 Q5 vs 1) was associated with a significantly lower risk for overall mortality but not breast cancer-specific mortality.

      • Overall, adhering to animal-rich, low-carb diets did not significantly influence all-cause or breast cancer-specific survival rates.

      • But replacing 3% of energy intake from available carbohydrates with fish protein was associated with 17% lower risk for breast cancer-specific mortality and 15% lower risk for all-cause mortality.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The findings suggest that breast cancer survivors could benefit from limiting intake of carbohydrates, especially from fruit juice, sugar-sweetened beverages, and added sugar, and increasing the amount of protein and fat, in particular from plant sources," the authors write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was led by Maryam Farvid, PhD, with the Data Statistics Group, Mission Viejo, California. It was published online June 10 in the journal Cancer and supported by National Institutes of Health and the University of Toronto.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Most women were non-Hispanic White and health professionals, so the results might not generalize to other sociodemographic groups. The authors also noted potential residual confounding, despite controlling for several breast cancer risk factors.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Farvid is a founder of the Institute for Cancer Prevention and Healing and the Data Statistics Group.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.