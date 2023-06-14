News & Perspective
      Wednesday, June 14, 2023
      Crohn's Associated With HS in Kids, Analysis Suggests

      Doug Brunk

      June 14, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      There appears to be an association between Crohn's disease and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) among pediatric patients, but the absolute prevalence is low.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers drew from the IBM Explorys database, which includes electronic health records from more than 40 US healthcare networks, to evaluate the prevalence of CD among pediatric patients with HS, an association that has been found in adults.

      • The population included 2883 patients aged 12 to 17 years who were diagnosed with HS between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019, on the basis of ICD-9 or ICD-10 codes and 222,186 age-matched control persons who had not been diagnosed with HS.

      • The primary outcome was a CD diagnosis on or before December 31, 2019.

      • The researchers used unadjusted and adjusted log-binomial regression models to describe the crude association between HS and CD and to address potential confounders.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • In the unadjusted analysis, the prevalence of CD was 0.69% among patients with HS and 0.17% among control persons.

      • In the adjusted analysis, the CD prevalence ratio was 4.90 times higher among patients with HS compared with control persons (P < .001).

      • In a subgroup analysis of patients aged 15 to 17 years that was adjusted for covariates, the CD prevalence ratio was 4.84 times higher among patients with HS compared with control persons (P < .001).

      IN PRACTICE:

      • This cross-sectional study is too preliminary to have practice applications. "However, the low absolute prevalence of CD in this group is reassuring and should be taken into context when counseling patients," the researchers conclude.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      • Amit Garg, MD, of the Department of Dermatology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, New Hyde Park, New York, led the research. The study was published as a research letter in JAMA Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The database lacked details on disease severity and duration, and the researchers were unable to determine causality.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • AbbVie partially funded the trial. Garg has financial relationships with AbbVie and several other pharmaceutical companies.

