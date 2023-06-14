News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 15, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short

      High-Dose Regimen Fixes Severe Obesity From Mutated Leptin

      Mitchel L. Zoler, PhD 

      June 14, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Researchers have successfully treated two unrelated children with characteristics of leptin dysfunction — including intense hyperphagia, impaired satiety, and severe, early onset obesity — only after raising the usual dose of a recombinant leptin analog (metreleptin, Myalept) by 5- to 23-fold.  

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers found that each child was homozygous for one of two variant leptin genes that each produced leptin that worked as a competitive antagonist to wild-type leptin, making both children resistant to usual metreleptin doses.

      • High-dose treatment produced steep rises in circulating leptin (both endogenous and exogenous) that eventually produced a therapeutic response, with normalization of food intake, satiety, and weight loss, and over time both patients achieved near-normal weight.

      • Both patients developed anti-metreleptin antibodies, but no loss of metreleptin efficacy occurred in either patient at any time, suggesting no development of clinical leptin resistance.

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • Biologically inactive leptin variants can cause hormone dysfunction due to aberrant receptor binding.

      • The reported observations change the diagnostic strategy for patients with severe, early onset obesity from just leptin assessment in a patient's circulation to additional determination of leptin's receptor-binding capacity in affected individuals.

      • Although patients with biologically inactive leptin variants have a good response to low metreleptin doses that mimic the response in patients with classic leptin deficiency, higher-than-usual doses are necessary to produce a good treatment response in the former individuals.

      • The authors report in vitro and in vivo evidence for leptin variants that bind to, but do not fully activate, the leptin receptor, and hence, act as competitive antagonists to nonvariant leptin and to metreleptin.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Correct diagnosis of classical leptin deficiency or leptin dysfunction with inactive or antagonistic variants is a requisite for the personalized treatment of affected patients," say the authors in their report.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The authors, primarily based at Ulm University Medical Center, Germany, published their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The authors did not cite any limitations; the study is a report of only two case studies.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no commercial funding. Most authors reported no relevant financial relationships. One author is an employee of Sidra Medicine.

      Mitchel L. Zoler is a reporter for Medscape and MDedge based in the Philadelphia area. @mitchelzoler

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.