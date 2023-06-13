News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short

      New Insight Into Drivers of Self-Harm in Teens

      Pauline Anderson

      June 13, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Prepandemic cortisol response to stress and amygdala emotion-evoked activation predicted persistent teen engagement in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among teensduring the COVID-19 pandemic.

      METHODOLOGY:

      The analysis included 64 mostly White and middle class or upper middle class female patients in Minneapolis, Minnesota (mean age, 16.2 years) who were part of a larger study of the neurobiology of NSSI.

      Before the pandemic, researchers assessed the presence of NSSI and measured cortisol levels in saliva while the participant was experiencing stress, such as when giving a speech (less cortisol in response to stress is a sign of HPA axis hyporeactivity); adolescents were assessed for depression and underwent neuroimaging.

      In the early stages of the pandemic, adolescents were assessed for recent engagement in NSSI.

      Researchers classified adolescents into three NSSI groups: never (n = 17), desist (a history of NSSI but did not report it during the pandemic; n = 26), or persist (a history of NSSI and reported it during the pandemic; n = 21).

      TAKEAWAY:

      Lower prepandemic levels of under the curve ground (AUCg), an index of overall activation of cortisol levels (B = −0.250; standard error [SE] = 0.109; P = .022) and lower prepandemic amygdala activation (B = −0.789; SE = 0.352; P = .025) predicted desistance of NSSI, compared to persistence of NSSI, during the pandemic.

      This remained significant after controlling for pandemic-related stressors that could exacerbate underlying risk factors

      When depression was included as a covariate, decreased cortisol AUCg and amygdala activation remained significantly predictive of desistance. Decreased medial prefrontal cortex resting state functional connectivity and decreased depressive symptoms were also predictive of desistance of NSSI.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The results "may give insight into predictors of maladaptive patterns of coping with negative emotions" for those with a history of NSSI, the authors note.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by Katherine A. Carosella, Department of Psychology, University of Minnesota, and colleagues. It was published online February 12 in Psychoneuroendocrinology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study was relatively small, and the investigators could not make causal inferences or rule out the possibility that different stages of development affected the data. Measures employed during COVID were not identical to those used in the prepandemic assessment.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received support from the National Institute of Mental Health and the University of Minnesota. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.