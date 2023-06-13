News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA OKs Drug for Cholestatic Pruritus in Alagille Syndrome

      Megan Brooks

      June 13, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for odevixibat (Bylvay) to include treatment of cholestatic pruritus associated with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in patients as young as 12 months.

      ALGS is a rare inherited disorder in which bile builds up in the liver because there are too few bile ducts to drain the bile, causing liver damage. ALGS can also affect multiple organ systems, including the heart, skeleton, eyes, and kidneys. Nearly all patients with the condition present with chronic cholestasis, usually within the first few months of life, and as many as 88% also present with severe, intractable pruritus.

      Odevixibat is a potent, nonsystemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor. The FDA approved the drug in 2021 for patients with cholestatic pruritus due to progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

      The FDA nod for odevixibat in ALGS was based on results of the phase 3 ASSERT study, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of 120 µg/kg/day odevixibat for 24 weeks in relieving pruritus in infants, children, and adolescents from birth to age 17 years with genetically-confirmed ALGS. The study was conducted at 32 sites across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

      The study met the primary endpoint showing highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful sustained improvement in pruritus, starting early after initiation of treatment, compared with placebo (P = .002), the drug's manufacturer, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, said today in a news release.

      More than 90% of patients were pruritus responders (≥ 1 point change at any time during 24 weeks).

      The study also met the key secondary endpoint showing a highly statistically significant reduction in serum bile acid concentration from baseline to the average of weeks 20 and 24, compared with placebo (P = .001).

      Odevixibat treatment also led to statistically significant improvements in multiple sleep parameters as early as the first week with continued improvement through week 24.

      The overall incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was similar to placebo. No patients left the study, and 96% of patients rolled over into the open-label extension study.

      The most common adverse reactions seen in patients with ALGS are diarrhea, abdominal pain, hematoma, and weight loss.

      "Physicians urgently need more options to treat patients with Alagille syndrome and this approval from the US FDA spotlights the robustness of the phase 3 ASSERT clinical study results," principal investigator Nadia Ovchinsky, MD, chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, said in the release.

      “The ASSERT study showed that Bylvay reduced pruritus associated with ALGS, which is so common among this patient population and one of the leading indications for a liver transplant,” said Ovchinsky.

      Roberta Smith, president of the Alagille Syndrome Alliance, said, "As an advocate for families impacted by Alagille syndrome, it is such a blessing to know physicians now have another drug treatment option for the debilitating pruritus that affects so many Alagille patients."

      "I know personally the terrible impact of this rare disease on a child; this approval will help to alleviate the pruritus burden for more patients," added Smith.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.