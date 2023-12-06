News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short > EULAR 2023

      CVD Risk Prediction Tools Are Less Accurate in Patients With Arthritis

      Lucy Hicks

      June 12, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      The three most common cardiovascular risk tools are largely inaccurate in patients with inflammatory arthritis and, surprisingly, osteoarthritis.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers utilized the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink to identify patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

      • Used patients with osteoarthritis (OA) — a noninflammatory condition — as the control

      • Calculated 10-year cardiovascular risk using QRISK-3, the Framingham Risk Score, and Reynolds Risk Score for patients

      • Compared observed and predicted risk in each disease group

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Both the Framingham Risk Score and Reynolds Risk Score underpredicted risk across all disease categories while QRISK-3 overpredicted risk.

      • The tools also underperformed in predicting risk in osteoarthritis patients.

      • QRISK-3 and Framingham more accurately predicted risk in patients with AS versus those with RA, PsA, and OA.

      IN PRACTICE:

      There is a need for more specific CVD risk prediction tools for rheumatic conditions.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      David Hughes, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, UK, led the research. Co-author Sizheng Steven Zhao, MBChB, PhD, of the University of Manchester, UK, presented abstract OP0267 on June 2 at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2023 Annual Meeting.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Researchers used coded data and the analysis did not include mortality data.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by a grant from the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance (PAPAA).

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.