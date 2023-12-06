TOPLINE:
The three most common cardiovascular risk tools are largely inaccurate in patients with inflammatory arthritis and, surprisingly, osteoarthritis.
METHODOLOGY:
Researchers utilized the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink to identify patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
Used patients with osteoarthritis (OA) — a noninflammatory condition — as the control
Calculated 10-year cardiovascular risk using QRISK-3, the Framingham Risk Score, and Reynolds Risk Score for patients
Compared observed and predicted risk in each disease group
TAKEAWAY:
Both the Framingham Risk Score and Reynolds Risk Score underpredicted risk across all disease categories while QRISK-3 overpredicted risk.
The tools also underperformed in predicting risk in osteoarthritis patients.
QRISK-3 and Framingham more accurately predicted risk in patients with AS versus those with RA, PsA, and OA.
IN PRACTICE:
There is a need for more specific CVD risk prediction tools for rheumatic conditions.
STUDY DETAILS:
David Hughes, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, UK, led the research. Co-author Sizheng Steven Zhao, MBChB, PhD, of the University of Manchester, UK, presented abstract OP0267 on June 2 at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2023 Annual Meeting.
LIMITATIONS:
Researchers used coded data and the analysis did not include mortality data.
DISCLOSURES:
The study was funded by a grant from the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance (PAPAA).
