TOPLINE:

The three most common cardiovascular risk tools are largely inaccurate in patients with inflammatory arthritis and, surprisingly, osteoarthritis.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers utilized the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink to identify patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Used patients with osteoarthritis (OA) — a noninflammatory condition — as the control

Calculated 10-year cardiovascular risk using QRISK-3, the Framingham Risk Score, and Reynolds Risk Score for patients

Compared observed and predicted risk in each disease group

TAKEAWAY:

Both the Framingham Risk Score and Reynolds Risk Score underpredicted risk across all disease categories while QRISK-3 overpredicted risk.

The tools also underperformed in predicting risk in osteoarthritis patients.

QRISK-3 and Framingham more accurately predicted risk in patients with AS versus those with RA, PsA, and OA.

IN PRACTICE:

There is a need for more specific CVD risk prediction tools for rheumatic conditions.

STUDY DETAILS:

David Hughes, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, UK, led the research. Co-author Sizheng Steven Zhao, MBChB, PhD, of the University of Manchester, UK, presented abstract OP0267 on June 2 at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2023 Annual Meeting.

LIMITATIONS:

Researchers used coded data and the analysis did not include mortality data.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by a grant from the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance (PAPAA).