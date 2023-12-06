CBSM Phone App Eases Anxiety, Depression in Cancer Patients

CHICAGO — One third of patients with cancer also experience anxiety or depression, and an estimated 70% of the 18 million patients with cancer and cancer survivors in the US experience emotional symptoms, including fear of recurrence.

Despite many having these symptoms, few patients with cancer have access to psycho-oncologic support.

A digital cognitive-behavioral stress management (CBSM) application may help to ease some of the burden, reported Allison Ramiller, MPH, from Blue Note Therapeutics in San Francisco, California, which developed the app version of the program.

In the randomized controlled RESTORE study, use of the cell phone–based CBSM app was associated with significantly greater reduction in symptoms of anxiety and depression compared with a digital health education control app.

In addition, patients assigned to the CBSM app were twice as likely as control persons to report that their symptoms were "much" or "very much" improved after using the app for 12 weeks, Ramiller reported here at an oral abstract session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 annual meeting.

However, the investigators did not report baseline characteristics of patients in each of the study arms, which might have helped to clarify the depth of the effects they saw.

The CBSM program was developed by Michael H. Antoni, PhD, and colleagues in the University of Miami Health System in Florida. It is based on cognitive-behavioral therapy but also includes stress management and relaxation techniques to help patients cope with cancer-specific stress.

""It has been clinically validated and shown to benefit patients with cancer," Ramiller commented. "However, access is a problem," she said.

"There aren't enough qualified, trained providers for the need, and patients with cancer encounter barriers to in-person participation, including things like transportation or financial barriers. So to overcome this, we developed a digitized version of CBSM," she explained.

Impressive and Elegant

"Everything about [the study] I thought was very impressive, very elegant, very nicely done," commented invited discussant Raymond U. Osarogiagbon, MBBS, FACP, chief scientist at Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp in Memphis, Tennessee.

"They showed efficacy, they showed safety ― very nice ― user friendliness― very good. Certainly they look like they're trying to address a highly important, unmet need in a very elegant way. Certainly, they pointed out it needs longer follow-up to see sustainability. We need to see will this work in other settings. Will this be cost-effective? You've gotta believe it probably will be," he said.

CBSM has previously been shown to help patients with cancer reduce stress, improve general and cancer-specific quality of life at various stages of treatment, reduce symptom burden, and improve coping skills, Ramiller said.

To see whether these benefits could be conveyed digitally rather than in face-to-face encounters, Ramiller and colleagues worked with Antoni to develop the CBSM app.

Patients using the app received therapeutic content over 10 sessions with audio, video, and interactive tools that mimicked the sessions they would have received during in-person interventions.

They then compared the app against the control educational app in the randomized, decentralized RESTORE study.

High-Quality Control

Ramiller said that the control app set "a high bar."

"The control also offered 10 interactive self-guided sessions. Both treatment apps were professionally designed and visually similar in styling, and they were presented as digital therapeutic-specific for cancer patients. And they were also in a match condition, meaning they received the same attention from study staff and cadence of reminders, but importantly, only the intervention app was based on CBSM," she explained.

A total of 449 patients with cancers of stage I–III who were undergoing active systemic treatment or were planning to undergo such treatment within 6 months were randomly assigned to the CBSM app or the control app.

The CBSM app was superior to the control app for the primary outcome of anxiety reduction over baseline, as measured at 4, 8 and 12 weeks by the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Anxiety Scale (PROMIS-A) (β = -.03; P = .019).

CBSM was also significantly better than the control app for the secondary endpoints of reducing symptoms of depression, as measured by the PROMIS-D scale (β = -.02, P = .042), and also at increasing the percentage of patients who reported improvement in anxiety and depression symptoms on the Patient Global Impression of Change instrument (P < .001)

An extension study of the durability of the effects at 3 and 6 months is currently underway.

The investigators noted that the incremental cost of management of anxiety or depression is greater than $17,000 per patient per year.

"One of the big promises of a digital therapeutic like this is that it could potentially reduce costs," Ramiller told the audience, but she acknowledged, "More work is really needed, however, to directly test the potential savings."

The RESTORE study is funded by Blue Note Therapeutics. Ramiller is an employee of the company. Osarogiagbon owns stock in Gilead, Lilly, and Pfizer, has received honoraria from Biodesix and Medscape, and has a consulting or advisory role for the American Cancer Society AstraZeneca, Genentech/Roche, LUNGevity, National Cancer Institute, and Triptych Health Partners.

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023: Abstract 1507. Presented June 3, 2023.

