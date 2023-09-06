MILAN — Dazodalibep, an intravenously administered inhibitor of CD40 ligand, shows promise in reducing disease activity and alleviating key subjective symptoms of Sjögren syndrome, compared with placebo. These preliminary findings are from the initial phase of the ALISS trial, a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial presented at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2023 Annual Meeting.

Over the course of the 169-day trial, both the disease activity score and the patient-reported symptom score dropped significantly for patients who were treated with dazodalibep, also known as VIB4920 or HZN4920, compared with those treated with placebo, meeting both primary endpoints. This benefit was particularly evident for patients who had limited systemic organ involvement but substantial symptom burden.

Dazodalibep is a fusion protein that functions as an inhibitor by blocking the interaction between T cells and CD40-expressing B cells. This inhibition effectively suppresses costimulatory signaling between immune cells. Unlike previous CD40-targeting biologics, dazodalibep does not belong to the antibody class. According to Horizon Thereapeutics, this distinction is expected to help mitigate safety concerns, particularly those related to blood clot formation that were encountered with antibody-based biologics such as ruplizumab, according to Horizon, which acquired the trial's sponsor, Viela Bio.

Patients With Moderate to High Systemic Disease Activity

The trial investigated dazodalibep in two patient populations. Wan-Fai Ng, MBBCh, PhD, professor of rheumatology at Newcastle University and honorary consultant rheumatologist at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, presented results from the first group, which comprised 74 adult patients with Sjögren syndrome with moderate to high systemic disease activity. Disease activity was defined as a score of ≥5 on the EULAR Sjögren's Syndrome Disease Activity Index (ESSDAI). A post hoc responder analysis demonstrated that dazodalibep outperformed placebo in patients who achieved a 5- or 6-point improvement on the ESSDAI. Response rates for these patients was 61.1% and 60.0%, respectively, compared with 35.1% and 34.3% for patients who received placebo. Patients who received dazodalibep experienced a reduction of -6.3 ± 0.6 points in ESSDAI score, whereas the placebo group experienced a reduction of -4.1 ± 0.6 points, a difference of -2.2 (P = .0167). However, there was no significant change in any symptom-related score in this population.

Patients With Unacceptable Symptom Burden but Limited Systemic Involvement

Also at EULAR 2023, Chiara Baldini, MD, of the University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy, reported the results from the second group of 109 adult patients with Sjögren syndrome who had notable symptom burden but limited systemic organ involvement. "These patients represent a significant portion of individuals with reduced quality of life who are largely excluded from other clinical trials," Baldini said to Medscape Medical News. The study population was defined by having a EULAR Sjögren's Syndrome Patient Reported Index (ESSPRI) ≥5 and, in contrast to the previous group, an ESSDAI score <5.

In this case, treatment with dazodalibep correlated with a substantial reduction in symptom burden compared with placebo. Among the patients who received dazodalibep, 66.7% achieved ≥1 point or ≥15% reduction in symptoms, as measured by ESSPRI, compared with 32.7% in the placebo group. The ESSPRI score decreased by -1.80 ± 0.23 points in the dazodalibep group, while it decreased by -0.53 ± 0.23 points in the placebo group, a difference of −1.27 ± 0.33 points favoring dazodalibep (P = .0002). The reduction in symptoms in the dazodalibep group was evident from the first data point on day 29 and was statistically significant for each of the three symptom components included in the ESSPRI score: dryness, pain, and fatigue.

Additionally, a significant improvement was observed in one of the secondary endpoints, namely, a reduction in the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy-Fatigue score. The dazodalibep group exhibited a considerably greater reduction (+8.1 ± 1.4 compared with baseline) than did the placebo group (+2.8 ± 1.4; P = .0095).

Dazodalibep Safety

"Dazodalibep therapy was generally safe and well tolerated," Baldini said in her presentation. Adverse events that were reported for both investigations were generally mild and occurred with similar frequency between the treatment groups. The most commonly reported adverse events, each occurring in more than 5% of patients who received dazodalibep, were COVID-19, diarrhea, anemia, dizziness, ligament sprain, upper respiratory tract infection, and nasopharyngitis. The incidence of COVID-19 and nasopharyngitis was comparable between the treatment and placebo arms.

However, in the patient group with moderate to high systemic disease activity, one patient who was treated with dazodalibep experienced two serious adverse events: a grade 3 SARS-CoV-2 infection, and subsequent death from an unknown cause, which occurred 46 days after the last administration of dazodalibep (12 days after COVID-19 diagnosis). Additionally, there was one case of herpes zoster in a patient treated with dazodalibep. In the group with limited systemic organ involvement, three serious adverse events were reported in the dazodalibep group (pneumonia influenza, postacute COVID-19 syndrome [long COVID], and gammopathy); one serious adverse event (neutropenia) was reported in the placebo group. One patient in the dazodalibep group discontinued participation in the study because of an adverse event, compared with two in the placebo group. Investigators determined that, thus far, all serious adverse events in both populations have been unrelated to the medication.

Throughout the trial, eligible participants in both populations were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either intravenous dazodalibep 1500 mg or placebo every 2 weeks for three doses, followed by every 4 weeks for an additional four doses, up to day 169. The majority of participants in all populations and treatment arms were women (>90%). Key inclusion criteria was being aged 18 years or older, meeting the 2016 American College of Rheumatology–EULAR classification criteria for Sjögren syndrome, and testing positive for anti-SSA and/or rheumatoid factors. Exclusion criteria were having a medical history of thrombosis or anticoagulant use, as well as prior treatment with B cell–depleting therapies. The proportions of patients who received glucocorticoids, antimalarials, or disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs were consistent between both arms of each population.

"Larger clinical trials are necessary to validate the clinical effectiveness and safety of dazodalibep therapy in this specific subgroup of patients," Baldini concluded. Currently, dazodalibep is being studied for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and renal transplant rejection, and Horizon Therapeutics has plans to explore its use in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Ng has served as a consultant to Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, MedImmune, Resolves Therapeutics, Janssen, and UCB. Baldini has served as a consultant to GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2023 Annual Meeting: Abstracts OP0143 and LB0003. Presented June 1 and June 3, 2023.

