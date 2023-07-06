News & Perspective
    No Results

      Wednesday, June 7, 2023
      Risk for Incident VTE Increased in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

      Doug Brunk

      June 07, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Atopic dermatitis (AD) in adulthood appears to be associated with an increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism (VTE).

      METHODOLOGY:

      • In a cohort analysis, researchers drew from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database to identify 142,429 adults with AD newly diagnosed between 2003 and 2017 and 142,429 matched controls.

      • AD patients were subgrouped based on severity of their disease

      • Researchers used a Cox regression model to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for VTE.

      • Stratified analyses according to age and sex were performed.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Adults with AD had an increased risk for incident VTE (HR, 1.28) compared with adults without AD, although the absolute difference in risk appeared to be small.

      • Individual outcome analyses revealed that AD was associated with elevated hazards for deep vein thrombosis (HR, 1.26) and pulmonary embolism (HR, 1.30).

      • In a sensitivity analysis that excluded systemic steroid users, the risk for VTE remained significantly increased among patients with AD (HR, 1.45).

      IN PRACTICE:

      This study is too preliminary to have practice application. Because of the study's limitations, "findings should be interpreted cautiously," the researchers write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      Tai-Li Chen, MD, of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taiwan, led the research, published May 31 in JAMA Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study used a claims database that lacked data on specific VTE risk factors, and ascertainment of AD and VTE was based on ICD codes.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, Taiwan, funded the research. The researchers reported having no relevant financial relationships.  

