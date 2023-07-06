TOPLINE:

Atopic dermatitis (AD) in adulthood appears to be associated with an increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism (VTE).

METHODOLOGY:

In a cohort analysis, researchers drew from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database to identify 142,429 adults with AD newly diagnosed between 2003 and 2017 and 142,429 matched controls.

AD patients were subgrouped based on severity of their disease

Researchers used a Cox regression model to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for VTE.

Stratified analyses according to age and sex were performed.

TAKEAWAY:

Adults with AD had an increased risk for incident VTE (HR, 1.28) compared with adults without AD, although the absolute difference in risk appeared to be small.

Individual outcome analyses revealed that AD was associated with elevated hazards for deep vein thrombosis (HR, 1.26) and pulmonary embolism (HR, 1.30).

In a sensitivity analysis that excluded systemic steroid users, the risk for VTE remained significantly increased among patients with AD (HR, 1.45).

IN PRACTICE:

This study is too preliminary to have practice application. Because of the study's limitations, "findings should be interpreted cautiously," the researchers write.

STUDY DETAILS:

Tai-Li Chen, MD, of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taiwan, led the research, published May 31 in JAMA Dermatology.

LIMITATIONS:

The study used a claims database that lacked data on specific VTE risk factors, and ascertainment of AD and VTE was based on ICD codes.

DISCLOSURES:

Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, Taiwan, funded the research. The researchers reported having no relevant financial relationships.

