News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, June 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > In Short

      Nitroglycerin Patches Do Not Improve Menopause Symptoms

      Lori Youmshajekian

      June 06, 2023

      TOPLINE: Vasomotor symptoms affect as many as 75% of menopausal women in the United States. Characterized by a sudden onset of flushing, sweating, and chills, symptoms of hot flashes can be managed with hormone therapy, but prolonged use of the treatment poses health risks. In a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found that the use of nitroglycerin patches did not result in lasting improvements in the frequency and severity of hot flashes, but there was a short-term benefit.

      METHODOLOGY

      • The FRAN study was a randomized, double-blinded trial involving 134 California women aged 40 to 62 years.

      • Between July 2018 and December 2021, participants self-administered either a nitroglycerin patch at a dosage of 0.2 to 0.6 mg/h or a placebo patch every night.

      • Participants were in the late stages of menopause or had already undergone menopause. They reported having seven or more hot flashes per day; at least four were moderate to severe over a 1-week period.

      • The primary outcome was a change in the frequency of hot flashes over 5 and 12 weeks.

      TAKEAWAY

      • Over 5 weeks, the frequency of moderate to severe hot flashes decreased by 3.3 episodes per day in the nitroglycerine group, compared with 2.2 episodes per day in the placebo group (95% CI, −2.2 to 0; P = .05).

      • The reduction in overall frequency of hot flashes ― either mild, moderate, or severe ― over the 5-week period was not statistically significant.

      • Over the 12-week period, no statistically significant reductions in hot flashes occurred.

      • More than two thirds of participants assigned to the nitroglycerin patches reported having headaches, while three reported chest pain and one had a syncopal episode.

      IN PRACTICE

      The findings do not support daily use of nitroglycerin patches to treat vasomotor symptoms, the researchers conclude.

      "The bottom line is that our study doesn't allow us to recommend nitroglycerin skin patches as a strategy for consumers to suppress hot flashes in the long term," Alison Huang, MD, MAS, lead author of the study, said in a press release. "The menopause field is still lacking in effective treatment approaches that don't involve hormones."

      STUDY DETAILS

      The study was led by Alison Huang, MD, MAS, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Two of the authors reported grants from the National Institute on Aging.

      LIMITATIONS

      Almost 20% of women who used the nitroglycerin patches discontinued treatment before the end of the trial because they could not tolerate the medication, experienced an adverse event, or their symptoms did not improve, according to the researchers. In addition, the 1-week period used to screen for severity and frequency of hot flashes may have been too short to confirm that symptoms were prolonged, which could explain the better-than-expected results in the placebo group.

      DISCLOSURES

      One author served on the medical advisory board of SomaLogic. Another author is an unpaid consultant to Astellas Pharma. Another author reported grants from the National Institutes of Health.

      Follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.