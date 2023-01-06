News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      Olaparib Gains BRCA-Mutated Prostate Cancer Indication

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      June 01, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved olaparib (Lynparza, AstraZeneca) with abiraterone and prednisone (or prednisolone) for BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test.

      The PARP inhibitor already carries indications for ovarian, breast, and pancreatic cancer, as well as homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer that has progressed on enzalutamide (Xtandi) or abiraterone.

      Approval for the new indication was based on the PROpel trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In the 85 subjects with BRCA-mutated disease, median radiological progression-free survival and overall survival were not reached when olaparib was added to abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone compared with 8 months and 23 months, respectively, among men randomized to placebo instead of olaparib, according to an FDA press release.

      The results "showed the Lynparza combination demonstrated a notable, clinically meaningful benefit that should rapidly be considered as the standard of care treatment for patients" with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, said investigator Andrew Armstrong, MD, a medical oncologist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, in a press release from Merck, which collaborated with AstraZeneca to commercialize the agent.

      The most common adverse reactions with olaparib plus abiraterone were anemia (48%), fatigue (38%), nausea (30%), diarrhea (19%), decreased appetite (16%), lymphopenia (14%), dizziness (14%), and abdominal pain (13%); 18% of patients required at least one blood transfusion and 12% required multiple transfusions.

      The recommended olaparib dose is 300 mg taken orally twice daily with or without food. The recommended abiraterone dose is 1000 mg taken orally once daily. Abiraterone should be administered with prednisone or prednisolone 5 mg orally twice daily. Patients should also receive a GnRH analog concurrently or should have had a prior bilateral orchiectomy.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com .

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  Twitter  and  Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.