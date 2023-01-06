News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, June 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Urologists Rank Fourth in Average Pay Among 29 Specialties: Medscape Report

      Lisa Gillespie

      June 01, 2023

      The average pay of urologists rose by $45,000 between 2021 and 2022, to $506,000, according to the Medscape Urologist Compensation Report 2023. The specialty has experienced a 47% increase in average pay since 2015.

      Urologists rank fourth in average pay out of 29 specialties included in the report, behind plastic surgery ($619,000), orthopedics ($573,000), and cardiology (507,000).

      Roughly two thirds of urologists said they did not take on additional work to supplement their income, but 24% said they did take on other medical work, 7% said they made extra money outside the medical field, and 5% said they worked more hours to make more.

      Most urologists (58%) reported feeling "fairly paid," similar to physicians in anesthesiology (58%) and radiology (58%) and more than those working in family medicine (50%), who ranked third from the bottom in average compensation ($255,000), and pediatrics (43%), which came in second to last in salary ($251,000).

      Urologists also reported the second-highest satisfaction with their career path, with 96% saying they would choose their specialty again, behind only plastic surgeons (97%).

      Over three fourths of urologists in the new survey said their income in 2022 was not affected by nonphysician practitioners, such as physician assistants and naturopaths, as well as by telemedicine or retail clinics.

      For employed physicians, earnings included salary, bonuses, and profit-sharing contributions. Self-employed physicians reported figures based on earnings after taxes. They took into account business expenses that were deducted before income tax. Only full-time salaries were included in the results.

      The percentage of female urologists in the survey rose from 8% in 2021 to 13% in 2022.

      The survey of over 10,000 physicians was conducted in late 2022, with 1% of respondents reporting working in urology.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.